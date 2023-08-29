United Lithium Completes 2023 Surface Sampling Program at the Liberty Project, South Dakota

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“United” or “ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a bedrock and soil sampling program at its 100%-owned Liberty Project in South Dakota. Covering approximately 6,000 hectares (“ha”) within the Black Hills Mining District, the 2023 program was designed to follow-up on a 2022 reconnaissance sampling program, conducted at the time of staking. The program which returned high-grade results of up to 1.51% Li 2 O (“lithium oxide”) from outcropping bedrock samples.



Highlights:

The Black Hills region produced significant amounts of lithium in the 1940’s and 1950’s from pegmatites across several historical mines. United controls a highly prospective area compromising 729 claims (6,000 ha) making the Company one of the largest lithium explorers in the district;

in the 1940’s and 1950’s from pegmatites across several historical mines. United controls a highly prospective area compromising 729 claims (6,000 ha) making the Company one of the largest lithium explorers in the district; The largest known spodumene crystals in the world have been found in the Black Hills Mining District and have reached record sizes up to 42 feet long;

United’s adjoining claim holder Iris Metals (ASX:IR1) recently announced results of a 2023 drill program at their Beecher Project, which noted several high-grade results including 60 metres (“m”) of 1.21% Li 2 O (true width) from a depth of 16 m down hole in drill hole BDH-23-001 (see news release dated August 9, 2023);

O (true width) from a depth of 16 m down hole in drill hole BDH-23-001 (see news release dated August 9, 2023); The highest-grade rock chip sample assay reported to date from United’s Liberty Project is 1.51% Li 2 O , identified in the 2022 sampling program;

, identified in the 2022 sampling program; The Liberty Project is an outcrop rich environment, with approximately 1,400 observed pegmatite outcrops; and

and The 2023 Liberty sampling program covered 50 square kilometres, supported by the latest technology in portable analytical tools including LIBS and XRF analyzers which provide real-time results.

Scott Eldridge, United’s CEO stated: “Our Liberty Project is surrounded by past producing pegmatite mines and has demonstrated widespread high-grade lithium hosting samples at surface. For the first time in decades the historically important Black Hills Mining District has been reignited by our immediate neighbor, Iris, who recently announced a discovery drill hole of 60 m of 1.21% lithium oxide.”

“Given the fertile nature of the area, we are strongly motivated to advance Liberty towards a maiden drill campaign. We are extremely pleased with preliminary LIBS readings of up to 1.65% lithium oxide and anticipate positive confirmation from laboratory assay results. Additionally, we received numerous LIBS results on our claims just west of Beecher. The initial 2022 results were very positive, encouraging us to follow up with a more detailed program in 2023. We will interpret the field and lab results to identify high priority drill targets aimed at making discoveries on this highly prospective property.”



United Lithium has a world class exploration portfolio including projects in Europe and the United States. The Company is fast-tracking exploration efforts in the US with the goal of making economic discoveries that can further the United States’ aggressive goal to produce its own domestic lithium and supply its growing EV industry.

Liberty Sampling and Mapping Program

The surface program geologically mapped exposed pegmatite bodies and collected more than 600 bedrock outcrop samples for assaying. In addition, more than 100 soil samples were collected along survey lines in areas of less outcrop, but proximal to partially exposed, lithium-bearing pegmatites. Results of laboratory analyses, combined with real-time field results from LIBS analyses for 2023 samples (see Figure 1), and 2022 results will be used to identify areas prospective for future drilling.

Figure 1: Surface sample results: 2023 LIBS and 2022 Assays for the Liberty Project





About the Liberty Project, South Dakota

The Liberty Project lies within the historic Black Hills Mining District which is home to past producing pegmatite and lithium mines dating back to 1898. The extensive property is located in the southern and southwestern parts of the Black Hills centered around the city of Custer. The district has seen very little modern and systematic exploration and the Company was an early mover, securing a highly prospective land package within a geological environment that is recognized to host lithium-bearing, LCT-type pegmatites. The Project is outcrop rich with approximately 1,400 pegmatite occurrences observed. The initial 2022 sampling program returned results as high as 1.51% Li 2 O in outcrop sampling.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Surface rock samples that were analysed in the field during the 2023 program were done so using a SciAps LIBS (“Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy”) hand-held tool model Z-903. The LIBS laser spectrometer is designed to identify and assess lithium-bearing minerals on-site in real time. Samples collected for laboratory analysis were sent to ALS Global Ltd. (“ALS”) laboratory in Elko, Nevada for sample preparation. Once prepared, samples will be securely shipped by ALS to their laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, for analysis. Samples will be analyzed using the ME-MS89L technique with analyzes for 53 elements using sodium peroxide fusion and is appropriate for lithium-mineralized pegmatites. The ALS global quality program includes internal and external inter-laboratory test programs and regularly scheduled internal audits that meet all requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Schafer, Registered Professional Geologist, and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

“Scott Eldridge”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 604-428-6128 office

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential of the Liberty Project; the potential identification of new mineralization; timing and successful execution of ongoing and future drilling and exploration activities. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company’s projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; contests over title to properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of lithium and other metals and minerals; the demand for lithium and other metals and minerals; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d926e742-103b-4fe2-ad68-4deb4274c671

Email: scott@unitedlithiumcorp.com