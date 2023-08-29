CareCloud Empowers Sympathy Health Clinic with Comprehensive Telehealth Solution to Enhance Patient Care

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the successful integration of its talkEHR platform at Sympathy Health Clinic in Las Vegas. This integration stands as a significant leap forward in enhancing the clinic's patient care and practice management capabilities.



The comprehensive talkEHR offerings seamlessly integrated into Sympathy Health encompass cutting-edge functionalities, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management (PM), telehealth, electronic prescription (eRX), and electronic claims (eClaims). The core objective of this integration is to streamline the day-to-day workflows of healthcare providers while simultaneously elevating the overall patient experience.

The decision of Sympathy Health Clinic to transition to CareCloud's talkEHR stems from their requirement for a comprehensive solution that includes telehealth capabilities. The talkEHR solution is not only expected to fulfill the clinic's billing, charting, and prescription requirements but also to notably amplify the efficiency of its telehealth operations. Dissatisfaction with the limitations imposed by their previous telehealth provider prompted Sympathy Health Clinic to actively seek a more cost-effective and adaptable alternative capable of catering to their unique specifications.

The talkEHR telehealth functionality boasts a seamless virtual visit experience, integrating with a HIPAA-compliant practice management tool for appointment scheduling and rescheduling. It further mitigates no-show instances through automated notifications. During telehealth visits, healthcare professionals can concurrently update patient charts, optimizing the efficiency of the process. The patient-centric design includes easy one-click access, eliminating the need for separate apps to establish connections. Additionally, the system incorporates a virtual waiting room.

Ellen Wright, practice manager at Sympathy Health Clinic, shared, “We recognized the growing inefficiency in our telehealth operations, with our healthcare professionals dedicating excessive time to administrative tasks. After a thorough evaluation, we concluded that CareCloud's talkEHR is the optimal solution to address these challenges.”

The implementation of CareCloud's talkEHR also presents an opportunity for added revenue streams. Telehealth calls are logged automatically, allowing follow-up calls that were previously unbillable to transform into revenue-generating encounters. Furthermore, the platform facilitates the extension of office hours through virtual means, enhancing accessibility for patients.

With a proven track record among thousands of practices across the U.S., CareCloud's solution is renowned for its simplicity and user-friendliness. Guided setup and seamless data importation support facilitate a smooth transition. The company's commitment to customer service is evident through its round-the-clock support, ensuring consistent assistance. The platform is also known for its strong security measures and rapid onboarding process.

Carinda Cox, vice president of sales operations of CareCloud, stated, 'We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by healthcare providers, especially in the ever-evolving landscape. Our objective is to empower clinics like Sympathy Health with tailored solutions that optimize operations and allow them to devote more attention to patient care. We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with Sympathy Health Clinic and look forward to assisting them in their journey toward heightened efficiency and improved patient outcomes.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s talkEHR platform, visit talkehr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

