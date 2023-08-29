Submit Release
Lawsuit Update: Investors with who lost money with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares.

Investors, who purchased Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FIS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 6, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: FIS shares over alleged securities laws violations Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule, that the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, that the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 2, 2023, a consolidated amended complaint was filed.

Those who purchased Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


