Descope Announces No-Code User Journey Orchestration Using Third-Party Connectors

Customers can drag-and-drop actions from a wide variety of external services – such as Google reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Traceable – in their user journeys for fraud prevention, risk-based MFA, localization, identity orchestration, and more

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag-and-drop authentication platform for developers, today announced the availability of third-party connectors that enable app developers to create and customize entire user journeys using no-code tools. Available connectors include Google reCAPTCHA Enterprise, Traceable, Segment, HubSpot, Amazon Rekognition, Google Cloud Translation, Amazon Translate, SendGrid, Datadog, Twilio, and Amazon S3. Customers can add data and actions from connectors to their user journey flows for use cases, such as risk-based authentication, bot mitigation, localization, identity verification, and identity orchestration.



Descope helps developers add authentication and identity management capabilities to their apps without any custom coding. Descope’s no / low code workflows, SDKs, and APIs abstract away the complexity of authentication so that apps can get to market faster and safer than before. Connectors will extend Descope’s capabilities by allowing customers to weave third-party actions and custom app logic into their user journey flows in a few clicks.

Use cases for connectors include:

Mitigating bot attacks and digital fraud based on user risk scores from services such as Google reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Traceable .

and . Creating user waitlists for apps in beta by using generic HTTP connectors with tools such as Airtable .

. Localizing user-facing screens in 100+ languages using translation services such as Google Cloud Translation and Amazon Translate .

and . Adding facial recognition and identity verification controls using services such as Amazon Rekognition .

. Disseminating user identity traits to downstream CDP and CRM solutions such as Segment and HubSpot.

Sending user journey emails with owned email servers (SMTP) or by integrating with solutions such as SendGrid.

“Identity touches everything in a business. It’s vital for Descope to integrate strongly with other products to help our customers better safeguard and manage their users’ identities,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope. “The power of connectors will allow developers to easily harmonize actions across their entire tool stack and ensure that end users get the best possible experience. We are especially excited with the fraud prevention integrations that can get granular risk scores from services like Google reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Traceable, helping developers implement seamless MFA for risky sessions.”

Identity fraud prevention with Descope connectors

Organizations are constantly under attack from adversaries looking to compromise user identities to get a foothold in their systems. The 2023 Verizon DBIR found that 86% of all basic web app attacks involved the use of stolen credentials. Bots accounted for around half of all Internet traffic in 2022 according to Imperva. Descope’s connectors with Google reCAPTCHA Enterprise and Traceable help customers better protect against online fraud with minimal setup or configuration.

reCAPTCHA Enterprise employs advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze user behavior and assess risk levels in real time. Joint customers can ingest these risk scores into their Descope authentication flows to perform risk-specific actions (e.g., MFA, block login, enable biometrics, allow login). Descope can also leverage intelligence from reCAPTCHA Enterprise account defender to help respond to subtle site-specific abuse.

Traceable’s Digital Fraud Prevention employs a combination of API security measures, behavioral analytics, and advanced graph machine learning to protect against fraudulent activities across APIs and digital interfaces. Joint customers can combine Traceable’s risk intelligence with the drag-and-drop authentication capabilities of Descope to create branching user paths based on their identified risk level.

“Traceable’s approach to digital fraud prevention is dynamic and adaptive, continuously learning and evolving from each API interaction,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Traceable. “Our integration with Descope enables customers to apply this deep fraud intelligence at the most important part of the user journey – signup and login. Stopping bad actors at the gate can prevent millions in breach costs and lost revenue while also greatly improving the experience for real app users.”

About Descope

Descope is a drag-and-drop customer authentication and identity management platform. Our no / low code CIAM solution enables developers to easily create and customize their entire user journey using visual workflows – from authentication and authorization to MFA and SCIM provisioning. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and GGV and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

