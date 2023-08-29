Great American Cookies Makes a Dough-Lightful Return to Orlando

Original Cookie Cake Franchise Expands Florida Footprint

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces its return to the Orlando market with a new location. Situated in the Orlando International Premium Outlets, the latest store marks another successful Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® conversion by FAT Brands, the parent company of Great American Cookies. The cookie chain has plans to continue its growth in Orlando with new locations set to open later this year.

"We are beyond excited for Great American Cookies to re-enter the Orlando market and offer our signature Cookie Cakes and Cookies to the community once again," said Allison Lauenstein, President of the QSR Division at FAT Brands Inc. "Our brand has a rich history of creating memorable moments with our freshly baked Cookie Cakes, and we can't wait to continue that tradition in Orlando."

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include Brownies and Double Doozies™, delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The new Great American Cookies Orlando store is located at 4955 International Dr., Unit 1C 02, Orlando, FL. 32819, and is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit https://www.greatamericancookies.com/.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

