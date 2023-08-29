Veeder-Root and Total Meter Services Launch the Biofuel Blending System

Continuing to build on the fuel quality portfolio, the Biofuel Blending System delivers accurate biofuel blending within retail locations.

Simsbury, CT, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental technology, in collaboration with precision measurement solutions expert Total Meter Services, proudly presents the Biofuel Blending System (BBS). This in-line solution utilizes the same technology as the highly successful Additive Injection System (AIS), offering a versatile and accurate biofuel blending solution designed specifically for retail locations. The BBS represents a significant advancement in fuel blending technology. Operating with a high degree of blend accuracy, the BBS ensures consistent and precise blending of biofuels, meeting the demands of fuel retailers and their environmentally conscious customers.

Designed with space optimization in mind, the BBS boasts a compact footprint, making it an ideal choice for retail locations where space is at a premium. Moreover, its flexible installation options allow for both aboveground and underground placement, catering to diverse site requirements.

Unlike competitive blending systems, the BBS integrates with existing hardware at the site and does not need secondary pumps and variable speed drives to achieve the blending performance. The seamless integration with Veeder-Root TLS Automatic Tank Gauges (ATGs) and Red Jacket® Submersible Turbine Pumps (STPs) further enhances the functionality and ease of use of the BBS. By combining these industry-leading components, fuel retailers can benefit from a comprehensive and efficient fuel management solution that streamlines operations and enhances overall performance.

As part of the reputable Veeder-Root brand, the Biofuel Blending System is supported by the largest distribution network in the industry. This ensures that customers can rely on prompt and extensive support, technical expertise, and maintenance services — reaffirming the system's reliability and longevity.

"We are excited to introduce the Biofuel Blending System in partnership with Total Meter Services," said Steve Coppola, Director of Product for Veeder-Root. "This advanced in-line solution represents a significant step forward in biofuel blending technology, offering a versatile and precise system that meets the evolving needs of our valued customers."

The BBS sets a new standard for biofuel blending within retail locations, combining innovative technology with a commitment to accuracy and reliability. With its compact design, seamless integration with ATGs and STPs, and strong backing from the industry's largest distribution network, the BBS is poised to redefine fuel blending practices in the market.

For more information about the Biofuel Blending System, visit veeder.com/us/biofuel-blending-system.

About Veeder-Root:

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management and environmental solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market-leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.

About Total Meter Services:

Total Meter Services Inc. is a team of creative professionals dedicated to service excellence and leading-edge flow measurement technology. Our commitment is to build partnerships with our customers, suppliers, and employees. For over 30 years, TMS has delivered turnkey automation solutions from skid fabrication to automation software, meter calibration and proving. TMS can provide you with a complete solution to meet your every need. tmsautomation.com

