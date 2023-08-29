Qlik and Talend Achieve Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL for both Qlik Data Integration® and Talend ® Data Fabric, increasing customer confidence to combine these solutions with Google Cloud to drive more value from data. Qlik also holds this same designation for Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation, enabling the company to offer a wider set of Google Cloud Ready integration solutions across the broader Google Cloud data services portfolio.



“The Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL designation recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to ensure the best possible integration between the partner product and Cloud SQL,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Qlik and Talend, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL.”

Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for Cloud SQL for MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQL Server into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

“We’re seeing tremendous interest from customers in leveraging both Qlik and Talend solutions together to move, transform and deliver high quality trusted data to the cloud,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “These designations showcase how Qlik and Talend’s portfolio of data solutions, when combined with Google Cloud, can expand customers’ confident use of data in the cloud for impact.”

Qlik Data Integration automates real-time data streaming, refinement, cataloging and publishing between multiple source systems and Google Cloud for customers like Gordon Food Service and Breuninger. Qlik drives agility in the analytics process through automated data pipelines that provide real-time data streaming from the widest set of source systems (including SAP, Mainframe, RDBMS, Data Warehouses and more) and automates the transformation to analytics-ready data across any cloud platform, including Google Cloud.

Talend Data Fabric is a unified platform for delivering, transforming and governing high quality data. With a range of capabilities, including data integration, data quality, data integrity and governance, all powered by the Talend Trust Score™, organizations can confidently source and leverage trusted data in the cloud for impact.

By earning this designation, Qlik and Talend have proven their products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with Cloud SQL and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Qlik and Talend products they use today work well with Cloud SQL or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

About Qlik and Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

