OMNIQ PARTNERS WITH TRIPSHOT TO PROVIDE A UNIQUE FRICTIONLESS PARKING SOLUTION FOR A MAJOR US TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it has partnered with TripShot, a leading transportation demand management (TDM) solution company to provide a unique frictionless parking solution for a major US technology company.



The innovative collaboration with TripShot’s TDM solution combined with omniQ’s Machine Vision technologies including the Vehicle Recognition System (VRS) takes innovative access control solutions and elevates the experience of commuters and campus parking management professionals.

The partnership will provide a seamless delivery of real-time occupancy information to campus parking managers via QR-based or VRSL-based access control systems. Through the TripShot app, commuters can easily procure a QR-code, scan it at the parking gate arm and begin or conclude a parking reservation. This process optimizes parking space utilization and supports commuters with a new level of convenience

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of omniQ stated “We are honored to partner with TripShot as we coordinate to offer the most unique solution on the market today. TripShot brings a pristine reputation of success servicing Fortune 100 companies and a unique product offering. Our combined experience places us in a position of strength to continue to deliver the most innovative products in the market. In addition to providing this capability to one of the most recognizable technology companies in the world, our work involved the integration into a global leading CRM software company. Our new customer will rely on omniQ’s software data, and the CRM platform, which will allow the customer to track, monitor, and manage its operations. This innovative technology will be available to corporate campuses and parking facilities globally, making it easier for drivers to seamlessly secure parking anywhere a parking structure is located.“

“We are excited to partner with OmniQ to support a global tech company’s campuses,” said Patrick Le, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Strategy Officer at TripShot. “Our mutual commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation results in solutions that make using and managing campus parking even easier. This partnership will grow as we continue to expand solutions with other leading companies, universities and more.”

This integration is another step towards a more seamless campus transportation experience during a time of hybrid work and rapidly changing commuting trends. TripShot and OmniQ will continue to grow their partnership to enhance campus TDM and access control technology.

About OMNIQ Corp:

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, oil, gas, and chemicals.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $67.1 billion by 2028, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $33.5 billion by 2032 and the fast casual restaurant sector expected to reach $209 billion by 2027.

About TripShot

TripShot is a mobility technology platform that helps transit programs of all sizes—from private company shuttles and campus connectors to universities and public transit agencies—run safely, efficiently and competitively. Founded in 2014, TripShot has grown by serving Fortune 100 companies and building a range of intelligent features for some of the largest private transit networks in the world. TripShot replaces old complex commuter and fleet management systems, by providing a cutting-edge all-in-one platform with the tools managers need to run operations that build driver and rider confidence. Platform solutions include Fixed Route, On Demand Transportation, CAD/AVL, GTFS-RT, Capacity Management, Reservations, Parking and Digital Wallet. Visit TripShot.com to learn more.

