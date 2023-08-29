Casabella Offers Top Product Picks for Sprucing Up the Home This Fall

Homeowners can easily prep for the season with top cleaning tools available at Target

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we transition from summer to fall, Casabella®, the maker of simply beautiful cleaning tools that bring harmony to your home and life, is sharing the top product picks and tips to help families give their homes a fresh clean start ahead of the season. With helpful product suggestions, homeowners will be able to simplify their cleaning routines and get their homes feeling clean and cozy for the upcoming busy hosting season.



It’s never too early to start preparing a deep clean in the home to welcome guests and family over for fall festivities and holidays, especially after months of long summer days outside. Dust and other debris may have accumulated all around the house because of summer activities like beach and pool days, making it essential to prioritize a cleaning routine fit for falling into the cooler season.

“With summer quickly winding down, Casabella is aiming to help families complete a cleaning refresh in their homes before the fall festivities begin,” said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “With the proper cleaning essentials, homeowners, hosts and friends can create a comfortable environment to better enjoy the season’s memorable moments.”

To equip families with the ultimate fall cleaning routine, Casabella rounded up the best cleaning tools and tips for getting the home ready for the new season:

Dust away last season: Whether there are bits of sand lingering around the house from a fun beach day or more dust in the home because of the constant open windows taking in the summer breeze, the Casabella Multi Angle Extendable Microfiber Duster easily cleans any debris that was left behind, using its microfiber head that attracts and holds dirt, dust and pet hair. Designed with convenience in mind, this duster pivots to five angles and extends up to 60" to effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas without straining the body.

With Casabella's product picks, families and hosts can feel at ease with providing their guests a clean and cozy experience this fall. Shop today's essentials in-store at any local Target or online at Target.com and revitalize the home with ease. For more information about Casabella, please visit www.casabella.com.

About Casabella

In 1988, Bruce Kaminstein fell in love with a mop while vacationing in Italy, away from managing the family hardware store in Manhattan. He ordered a container and had them shipped back to NYC. The success of the beautiful and functional mop led Bruce on a mission to create cleaning tools that looked as good as they performed. Through innovation, commitment and passion, Casabella® delivers beautiful products to make the world a cleaner place. For more information, visit www.casabella.com.

