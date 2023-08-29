September Declared Washington Spirits Month™

Monthlong Celebration Around Award-Winning Distilled Spirits in Washington Featuring Distillers, Retailers, Restaurants, Bars, Hotels and Venue Operators

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, proudly announces the creation of Washington Spirits Month™ for the month of September. The program is meant to highlight the variety of distilled spirits from the many distillers across the state. Other distillers joining in the inaugural launch of Washington Spirits Month™ include Browne Family Spirits, Westland Distillery, The Distillarium, Unicorn Distillery, and Big Gin.



“We are thrilled to be launching this inaugural effort this year to bring the next level of awareness to Washington produced spirits,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO and Co-Founder of Heritage Distilling. “The distilling industry in Washington is now just over ten years old and the more than 150 distilleries in this state are seeing significant opportunities as consumers look to move into spirits. It is appropriate that we chose September for this month as it signifies the end of harvest for most grain and fruit growers in this state, as those fruits and grains are the basis for our industry’s award-winning spirits.”

As part of the month-long celebration, participating retail stores, hotels, bars and restaurants are featuring Washington made spirits in displays and on cocktail menus. The goal is to drive awareness of the industry, following in the long history of Washington’s nearly 1,000 wineries and 500 breweries.

"Washington Spirits Month is a month-long, groundbreaking initiative that shines a spotlight on the incredible variety of distilled spirits that our state has to offer. This inaugural effort is a testament to the remarkable growth and innovation that has emerged in Washington's distilling industry over the last decade," said Tammie Hetrick, President and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association, the trade association representing Washington’s independent retail stores. "The close of harvest season is a time to connect with our community, raise awareness, and share the craft that goes into every bottle,” added Hetrick. “Our member retailers are proud to feature Washington distilled spirits, and invite enthusiasts to explore the artistry of local distillers at community grocers and neighborhood stores."

Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation celebrating September as Washington Spirits Month, noting collectively that more than 150 local distilleries employ hundreds of Washingtonians who buy grain and fruit from Washington growers and farmers to make their products, and encouraging retailers, bars, restaurants and hotels to feature Washington-made spirits during the month. (See proclamation attached).

“Browne Family Spirts is elated to see major retailers, independent liquor stores and restaurants agreeing to join Washington Spirits Month,” said Andrew Browne of Browne Family Spirits. “Off and on-premise support found through the amazing spirit displays, and the many restaurants, bars, and hotels featuring Washington Spirits in their cocktails, helps showcase the authenticity and passion of distillers from our great state.”

“The Washington Hospitality Association is proud to support our homegrown industries and made-in-Washington food and beverage products, including Washington’s distilling industry,” said Anthony Anton, President & CEO, Washington Hospitality Association. He added, “This inaugural Washington Spirits Month offers a great message to all who choose to raise a glass of spirits: please do so responsibly, and with a high-quality spirit produced right here in Washington.”

For more information about Washington Spirits Month, or to see the list of participating distillers, retailers, restaurants, bars, hotels and trade associations please visit https://www.washingtonspiritsmonth.com. On the website retailers, bars, restaurants and hotels can download printable assets and templates to use to feature products and cocktails. New participants are being added to the webpage weekly.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel, is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Heritage operates two production distilleries in Washington and Oregon and five tasting rooms, including Gig Harbor, Tumwater and Roslyn, Washington and two tasting rooms in Eugene, Oregon. Heritage has a branded production and tasting room presence at the Chehalis Tribe’s Talking Cedar facility in Grand Mound, Washington.

Contacts:

Investors

Scott Eckstein

heritage@ksca.com

(212) 896 1210

Media

Anne Donohoe

heritage@kcsa.com (732) 620 0033