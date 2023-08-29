Patriot Glass Solutions’, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Continues to Receive Purchase Orders from Texas School Districts, Most Recently Fort Sam Houston ISD and Center Point ISD

With over 130 Texas schools already protected by Patriot Glass Solutions’ patented C-Bond technology, schools continue to choose the company’s forced entry-resistant and bullet-resistant window film systems to meet the Texas Education Agency’s mandate for improved school safety requirements

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that it continues to receive purchase orders from Texas school districts, most recently Fort Sam Houston ISD and Center Point ISD.



Schools continue to choose the Company’s forced entry-resistant (C-Bond Secure) and bullet-resistant (C-Bond BRS) window film systems to meet the Texas Education Agency’s mandate for improved school safety requirements. Patriot Glass Solutions’ patented C-Bond technology has already been installed in more than 130 schools in Texas.

“Our forced entry-resistant security film is a best-in-class, value-added product,” stated Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “With C-Bond Secure, we are strengthening the underlying glass before we even add on the protective layer of security film. When it comes to protecting school children and school personnel from unwanted individuals trying to gain forced entry, the best option should be the only option.”

The TEA’s final Rule, which was adopted in May 2023, requires all Texas public schools to apply certain measures to reinforce access points, namely glass doors and windows. TEA’s Rule mandates that, “Unless inside an exterior secured area, doors constructed of glass or containing glass shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to open or otherwise enter through the door (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

The Rule also mandates that, “Except when inside an exterior secured area, all ground-level windows near exterior doors that are of a size and position that permits entry from the exterior if broken shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to enter through the window frame (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator. Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, which includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com