High Wire Networks to Present at National Investment Banking Association Conference, September 6-7, 2023

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been invited to present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference being held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on September 6-7, 2023.

High Wire CEO, Mark Porter, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7. He will be joined by CFO Curt Smith for one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day. High Wire will also exhibit its portfolio of managed services.

Management will discuss the company’s market leadership in delivering IT and cybersecurity managed services for its channel partners and end-customers worldwide. They will also review how the company’s growth in managed services is being driven by over 625 channel partners.

Through these channel partners, High Wire’s highly flexible and adaptable managed services have earned the trust of tens of thousands of SMBs and enterprise customers worldwide, including hundreds of the Fortune 500, many of the Fortune 50, and multiple top federal government agencies.

The company recently reported its revenue climbed 32% in the first half of 2023 to $16.1 million, with monthly recurring revenue exceeding $1 million for the first time, based on long-term manage services contracts.

In July, High Wire introduced a next-gen, industry-disruptive cybersecurity technology to be delivered through its new Overwatch CyberLab™ browser security module. Compared to other solutions on the market today, the company’s web browser approach is expected to deliver greater protection at the edge, a better user experience, and more responsive actions to active threats.

To submit your NIBA conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with High Wire, you can sign up at the conference 1x1 desk.

For questions or further information about High Wire, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and include over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $89 billion assets under management. For more information, visit nibanet.org.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.



High Wire Contact

Susanna Song

Chief Marketing Officer

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Media Relations:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7557

Email contact