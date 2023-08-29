Consolidated Water Increases Dividend and Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.095 per Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.095 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.



This fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of 11.8% from the third quarter 2023 dividend of $0.085 per share.

The cash dividend is payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023.

“Our strong growth across all four of our business segments has resulted in increased profitability and cash flow,” stated Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. “This performance and positive outlook supported our board of directors’ decision to increase our quarterly dividend for our stockholders.”

The company also recently reported a 110% increase in revenue to $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, with this driving an increase of EPS to $0.47.