Enphase Energy Begins Microinverter Shipments from Texas with Salcomp

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of Enphase® IQ® Microinverters produced in Arlington, Texas by global contract manufacturer Salcomp , marking the use of a third contract manufacturer in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has enabled Enphase Energy to manufacture in the United States, creating new jobs and advancing the country's clean energy economy.



Enphase Energy and Salcomp will host a ribbon-cutting and installer training event today, Aug. 29, 2023, at Salcomp’s manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Attendees will include leadership from both Enphase and Salcomp, as well a couple of hundred installers from the Enphase Installer Network (EIN).

“We are thrilled to partner with Enphase to manufacture its market-leading products at our facility in Texas,” said Brian Chaconas, Arlington site manager at Salcomp. “Together with Enphase, we are helping to bolster high-tech manufacturing in the United States and scale clean energy solutions for a sustainable future.”

“We are pleased to have Salcomp as a contract manufacturing partner in the United States,” said Ron Swenson, vice president, operations at Enphase Energy. “The ability to service our local customers better, along with helping to support installers to deliver our industry-leading solutions, are some of our top priorities. We thank Salcomp for its support as it is a testament to our mutual commitment to provide high-quality and reliable microinverter-based systems. We look forward to furthering our relationship by adding battery storage products and commercial microinverters in 2024.”

IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase Energy’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase Energy’s microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions, and come with a 25-year limited warranty in the United States.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Salcomp

Salcomp is the largest manufacturer of chargers and adaptors for smartphones and other handheld devices, as well as high precision component manufacturing with a global manufacturing presence in India, China, and Brazil. In addition to chargers and adaptors, Salcomp plays a significant role in the solar space. The company employs around 16,000 people globally and has produced over 4 billion chargers to date. For more information, visit salcomp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; and benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

