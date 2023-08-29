Hestia Insight Inc. Announces Upcoming Launch of AI-Powered IR Website Platform to Assist Start-Ups, Small and Medium Sized Companies

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”), a company focused on the development and operation of novel technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors, and providing marketing, management, business, and capital markets advisory services to its clients within the healthcare and biotech sectors, today announced that in September 2023, its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), plans to launch an AI analyst powered IR website platform to assist start-ups and small and medium-sized companies with their capital raising efforts and creating related investment documents.



“Our AI-powered website platform is www.Outreach360.us ,” said Edward Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight. “We are keenly aware of the challenges and difficulties that smaller companies often face in obtaining needed funding. Through www.Outreach360.us , our mission is to assist our clients with developing cost-effective, first-rate business plans and pitch decks and to provide them with assistance designed to complement and enhance their own capital raising efforts.”

Mr. Lee continued, “ www.Outreach360.us will seek to provide AI-driven, cost-effective expert services to companies both in the U.S. and internationally. We maintain an established presence in Asia through our regional representatives and business partners who require assistance with developing high-quality, professional investor presentations and investment documentation encompassing clear and concise business models and business data to attract interest from potential global investors. In my over 30 years of business and capital raising experience, a large percentage of the business plans, pitch decks and investment related documentation that I have reviewed has been sorely lacking in quality and message. Our goal is to solve this problem on behalf of our clients in a cost-effective manner through our use of AI, by providing them with the extra ‘edge’ that they are seeking as they develop their own investment related documentation.”

www.Outreach360.us is operated through a joint venture between Hestia Investments and Escher Capital, Inc. (“Escher Capital”), a strategic consulting firm located in Westport, Connecticut, which specializes in creating compelling investment materials and managing fundraising campaigns.

“Through our new partnership with Escher Capital, we will offer more than 50 years of experience in angel investments, investment management, venture capital, investment banking and entrepreneurship combined with the power of AI. We are confident that through www.Outreach360.us , we can elevate businesses to augment their success rates within their budgetary constraints,” Mr. Lee concluded.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”) is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company’s two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), and HSTA Health Inc. (“HSTA Health”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. HSTA Health operates within the healthy food, beverage and wellness products industry and the smart vending machine industry. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company originally entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company’s website: www.hestiainsight.com

Hestia Insight Investor Relations: investors.hestiainsight.com

Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.

LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.

Twitter: @HestiaInsight

Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov .

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Knopick

Tel: 940.262.3584

Email: pknopick@eandecommunications.com