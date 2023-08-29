Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,646 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Q2 2023 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s second quarter 2023 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CEST.

Attend by Webcast:

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:

GOGL Q2 2023 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q2 2023 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

GOGL – Q2 2023 Presentation

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more