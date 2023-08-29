Submit Release
Zai Lab Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2023:

Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
Panel Discussion: Wednesday, September 6th at 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Boston

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Lina Zhang
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 136 8257 6943
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (415) 317-7255 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

