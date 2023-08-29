Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Market Poised for Impressive Growth: Estimated to Exceed US$ 11.7 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pulsed field ablation industry in the United Kingdom is experiencing significant growth. It is projected to have a market share of US$ 0.15 million and a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period. According to a recent study by Future Market Insight, this growth is supported by the strong healthcare infrastructure in the UK, which includes well-established cardiac centers focused on delivering advanced treatments for cardiac arrhythmias. The study provides detailed information on the market segmentation in terms of revenue and shipment, as well as 10-year forecasts extending up to 2033. Additionally, the report includes insights into key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional trends

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pulsed Filed Ablation Market is expected to be worth US$ 1.3 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach US$ 11.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period. The pulsed field ablation market is a subset of the medical devices industry that focuses on the use of pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology to treat cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.



Pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology is a minimally invasive approach that uses a pulsed electromagnetic field to apply energy to the cardiac tissue, resulting in the prevention of abnormal electrical signals that cause arrhythmias. This technology is considered to be highly efficient, safe and has multiple benefits over traditional methods of ablation.

The market for pulsed field ablation is growing significantly due to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases globally and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Other major drivers of the market include technological advancements in ablation techniques, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the rising geriatric population.

Overall, the pulsed field ablation market has a promising future with increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, significant advancements in healthcare technologies, and a growing geriatric population.

Key Takeaways from the Pulsed Filed Ablation Market:

The pulsed filed ablation industry in the United States is predicted to increase at a 24.2% CAGR after the product’s expected launched in the U.S. market at around 2024 end.

The pulsed filed ablation industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 0.15 million, expanding at a CAGR of 21.9% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the pulsed filed ablation industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 0.09 million, growing at 27.8% CAGR over the forecast duration.

The pulsed filed ablation industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 0.07 million by 2033, increasing at a 25.5% CAGR.

South Korea's pulsed filed ablation industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 0.05 million, rising at a 31.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2033, pulsed field energy segment is expected to dominate the pulsed filed ablation industry.

With a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2033, the hospital is expected to dominate the pulsed filed ablation industry.





Pulsed Filed Ablation Market Size

Attributes Details Pulsed Field Ablation Market Size (2023) US$ 1.3 million Pulsed Field Ablation Market Projected Size (2033) US$ 11.7 million Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 24.2%





Key Players in the Pulsed Field Ablation Industry:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Kardium

Adagio Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic





Key Developments in the Pulsed Field Ablation Market:

In March 2023, the only (PFA) catheters technology which has been publicly marketed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), which presently effects roughly 60 million people globally, was Boston Scientific's Farapulse system after getting CE clearance in 2021.





Pulsed Field Ablation Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Pulsed Field Energy

Pulsed Field plus Radiofrequency

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa





