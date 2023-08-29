Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,687 in the last 365 days.

Lavras Gold drills 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold at Fazenda do Posto discovery

Hole 23FP002 includes 160 metres at 1.79 g/t gold including 68 metres at 2.09 g/t gold

  • Long, continuous bulk tonnage style of gold mineralization in intrusive-hosted gold system
  • Hole drilled at new Fazenda do Posto target, located 150 metres west of Butiá Gold Deposit
  • Blind gold discovery with no surface expression of mineralization opens up new exploration potential
  • Two drill rigs now in area following up

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good, old-fashioned boots on the ground field exploration has yielded a potentially game-changing discovery for Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF). Drilling at the new Fazenda do Posto discovery on the Company’s LDS Project in southern Brazil has returned assay results with remarkably continuous mineralization of 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared roughly 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit, which has an NI 43-101 gold resource (see details below) of approximately 500,000 ounces.

The hole tested a blind target with no obvious signs of surface mineralization in an area of recessive topography across an interpreted northeast trending fault. The hole was drilled north on a 020 degree azimuth and a dip of 060 degrees.

“This new discovery on our Fazenda do Posto claim block is a potential game changer for Lavras Gold,” said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO. “It is remarkable that we have discovered a long, continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated style of gold mineralization in this intrusive-hosted gold system only 150 metres from the western edge of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

“This is a blind gold discovery associated with an interpreted down-dropped block of rock across a northeast trending fault. The discovery was made by good old-fashioned field geology with boots on the ground.

“Congratulations to our entire team in Brazil for this excellent outcome. We have two drill rigs in this target area and will vigorously follow up with the goal of fast-tracking the process of defining the geometry and grade distribution of this important new discovery.”

Learn more about these exploration results during a webinar August 30

Join CEO Michael Durose for an exploration webinar on August 30, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. Click the following link to register now:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcu-urjsrGtKLZEqTwTS2MVOIL-W4JY9G

Discussion of drilling results

The Fazenda do Posto discovery is located along the western edge of the Lavras do Sul intrusive complex approximately 4.7 kilometres southwest of the town of Lavras do Sul (Figure 1). Drill hole 23FP002 was collared about 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit (Figure 2) in an area of recessive topography.

A BLIND DISCOVERY

There is no obvious surface expression of this gold discovery. A surface gold-in-soil anomaly occurs immediately to the east of Fazenda do Posto and is associated with the Butiá Gold Deposit (see Figure 3).

Butiá hosts an NI 43-101 compliant near-surface gold resource of about 500,000 ounces, as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company’s website and www.sedar.com under Lavras Gold’s issuer profile.

The area where drill hole 23FP002 was collared was previously interpreted to be outside of the favourable rocks hosting the Lavras do Sul gold deposits in the Fazenda do Posto granodiorites.

However, a reinterpretation of the previous drill hole information from the Butiá Gold Deposit, combined with field observations that the area west of Butiá was associated with recessive topography, and possibly related to a zone of hydrothermal alteration that was causing this recessive feature was the reason to test this target.

Further interpretation suggested that there was a northeast trending fault, and that it was possibly related to major crustal-scale structures known in the district. This interpretation was reaffirmed by a drone aeromagenetic survey that Lavras Gold completed in the area.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared with an azimuth of north 020 and an inclined angle of 060 degrees. A cross section looking west at 23FP002 is shown in Figure 4. The hole encountered 114 metres of overlying cover rock interpreted to be the Fazenda do Posto granodiorite. The bottom of this granodiorite appears to be silicified or albitized. This alteration has almost completely replaced the original quartz and feldspar minerals in the granodiorite (see Figure 5). There is virtually no gold detected in this rock which may be acting as a cap and thereby masking any gold anomalism at surface. The hole then enters a long continuous interval of gold-mineralized red-brick coloured episyenite from 114 metres to 431 metres (Figure 6), with smaller intervals of moderately mineralized perthitic granite. This is followed by mineralized perthitic granite from 431 metres to 453 metres, and then unmineralized perthitic granite to the bottom of the hole at 465 metres.

The highlights of drill hole 23FP002 gold assay results are 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

The gold mineralization is hosted in a brick-red coloured hydrothermally altered intrusive rock called “episyenite,” which consists of approximately 95% potassium feldspar, 1-3% black iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% millimetre-scale grey-white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% very fine-grained to fine grained disseminated and framboidal pyrite and arsenian pyrite.

These disseminated sulphides are intimately associated with black clots of iron-rich chlorite that occurs in the matrix to the feldspar minerals.

Significantly, there is no visible quartz in the episyenite, as the rocks are silica undersaturated and the alteration is interpreted to be of alkaline affinity.

Locally, larger cubic pyrite creates a framboidal texture. Occasional, cross-cutting millimetre tocentimetre scale sulphide veinlets result in higher grade gold values typically in the 4 to 6 g/t range (see Figures 7 and 8).

While the entire 340 metre interval is gold mineralized, it is very significant that there are long intervals of bulk-tonnage style higher-grade gold above 2 g/t as highlighted above. These higher-grade intervals suggest the hole may be tracking toward a feeder structure although further drilling is required to confirm this. This new gold discovery is open in all directions.

There are several zones of typically 8 to 10 metres of less than 0.20 g/t material usually associated with intervals of perthitic granite. When these low-grade zones are removed from the analysis, we estimate that the mineralized rock has an average gold grade of 1.35 g/t over 269 metres.

Table 1 tabulates the assay results for the mineralized interval of drill hole 23FP002. Sampling was completed on 1 metre intervals for the entire length of the drill hole. Three 50 gram aliquots were assayed for each 1 metre sample, and the average grade of the three aliquots was used to derive the final gold grade.

Next steps at Fazenda do Posto and Butiá

Indications are that a significant gold mineral system is developing at the Fazenda do Posto gold discovery and the adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.

Two drill rigs are on site testing these areas.

The near-term objective is to define the geometry and gold grade distribution of the Fazenda do Posto discovery and possibly look for more blind discoveries. The second objective is to test for extensions to the mineralized footprint of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

It is noteworthy that the alteration system and gold-in-soil anomaly at Butiá extends for more than 3 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction, and for greater than 2 kilometres to the north towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza discoveries (Figure 3). It is also noteworthy that Fazenda do Posto has a higher-grade core of mineralization that could materially enhance the overall economics of a potential mining project.

The medium-term goal is to de-risk the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit such that a preliminary economic study defining the general scope of a gold mining project can be prepared.

OVERALL LDS EXPLORATION PROGRAM MARKED BY EXCEPTIONAL SUCCESS

In addition to these positive developments, Lavras Gold has had exceptional exploration success since going public in April 2022. The Caneleira Gold Discovery has been reinterpreted, and new gold mineral systems have been found at Zeca Souza, Galvao, Matilde, Matilde Extension, and Vila Marieta. Although Butiá and Fazendo do Posto are developing into the centre of gravity at LDS, the exploration upside on the property is very significant.

Qualified person

Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and CEO, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

Quality assurance and quality control

For the Fazenda do Posto discovery, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50 g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50 g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample    stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State, and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information

Michael Durose, President & CEO, or Annemarie Brissenden, Investor Relations
+1-416-844-6284 | investor@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements, including those on planned exploration activities and goals, are only objectives and predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis recently filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

FIGURE 1
Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.

Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.

FIGURE 2
Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.

Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.

FIGURE 3
Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.

Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.

FIGURE 4
Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.

Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.

FIGURE 5
Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.

Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.

FIGURE 6
Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.

Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.

FIGURE 7
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.

FIGURE 8
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.

TABLE 1
Summary table of drilling assay results from drill hole 23FP002 on Fazenda do Posto target.

Hole Azimuth
(degrees) 		Dip
(degrees) 		End of hole
(metres) 		From
(metres) 		To
(metres) 		Gold interval
(metres) 		Gold grade
(g/t) 		Lithology
23FP002 020 -60 464.59 27.00 28.00 1.00 4.580 Granodiorite FP
        117.00 118.00 1.00 0.421 Episyenite
        118.00 119.00 1.00 0.248 Episyenite
        119.00 120.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite
        120.00 121.00 1.00 0.568 Episyenite
        121.00 122.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite
        122.00 123.00 1.00 0.517 Episyenite
        123.00 124.00 1.00 0.433 Episyenite
        124.00 125.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite
        125.00 126.00 1.00 0.253 Episyenite
        126.00 127.00 1.00 0.048 Episyenite
        127.00 128.00 1.00 0.013 Episyenite
        128.00 129.00 1.00 0.299 Episyenite
        129.00 130.00 1.00 0.021 Episyenite
        130.00 131.00 1.00 0.086 Episyenite
        131.00 132.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite
        132.00 133.00 1.00 0.606 Episyenite
        133.00 134.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite
        134.00 135.00 1.00 1.047 Episyenite
        135.00 136.00 1.00 1.108 Episyenite
        136.00 137.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite
        137.00 138.00 1.00 0.543 Episyenite
        138.00 139.00 1.00 0.495 Episyenite
        139.00 140.00 1.00 0.726 Episyenite
        140.00 141.00 1.00 1.253 Episyenite
        141.00 142.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite
        142.00 143.00 1.00 1.345 Episyenite
        143.00 144.00 1.00 0.691 Episyenite
        144.00 145.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite
        145.00 146.00 1.00 1.282 Episyenite
        146.00 147.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite
        147.00 148.00 1.00 0.015 Episyenite
        148.00 149.00 1.00 0.018 Episyenite
        149.00 150.00 1.00 0.081 Episyenite
        150.00 151.00 1.00 0.146 Episyenite
        151.00 152.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
        152.00 153.00 1.00 0.158 Episyenite
        153.00 154.00 1.00 0.039 Perthitic granite
        154.00 155.00 1.00 0.050 Episyenite
        155.00 156.00 1.00 0.204 Episyenite
        156.00 157.00 1.00 0.256 Episyenite
        157.00 158.00 1.00 0.088 Episyenite
        158.00 159.00 1.00 7.060 Episyenite
        159.00 160.00 1.00 0.626 Episyenite
        160.00 161.00 1.00 0.384 Episyenite
        161.00 162.00 1.00 0.712 Episyenite
        162.00 163.00 1.00 1.008 Episyenite
        163.00 164.00 1.00 0.407 Episyenite
        164.00 165.00 1.00 1.189 Episyenite
        165.00 166.00 1.00 0.985 Episyenite
        166.00 167.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite
        167.00 168.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite
        168.00 169.00 1.00 0.058 Perthitic granite
        169.00 170.00 1.00 0.012 Perthitic granite
        170.00 171.00 1.00 0.007 Perthitic granite
        171.00 172.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite
        172.00 173.00 1.00 0.006 Perthitic granite
        173.00 174.00 1.00 0.049 Perthitic granite
        174.00 175.00 1.00 0.103 Perthitic granite
        175.00 176.00 1.00 0.537 Perthitic granite
        176.00 177.00 1.00 0.195 Perthitic granite
        177.00 178.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite
        178.00 179.51 1.51 0.022 Perthitic granite
        179.51 180.00 0.49 0.115 Episyenite
        180.00 181.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
        181.00 182.00 1.00 0.964 Episyenite
        182.00 183.00 1.00 0.869 Episyenite
        183.00 184.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
        184.00 185.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite
        185.00 186.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
        186.00 187.00 1.00 0.077 Episyenite
        187.00 188.00 1.00 0.609 Episyenite
        188.00 189.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite
        189.00 190.00 1.00 0.457 Episyenite
        190.00 191.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite
        191.00 192.00 1.00 0.408 Episyenite
        192.00 193.00 1.00 0.217 Episyenite
        193.00 194.00 1.00 0.175 Episyenite
        194.00 195.00 1.00 0.113 Episyenite
        195.00 196.00 1.00 0.132 Episyenite
        196.00 197.00 1.00 0.150 Episyenite
        197.00 198.00 1.00 0.189 Episyenite
        198.00 199.00 1.00 0.304 Episyenite
        199.00 200.00 1.00 1.034 Episyenite
        200.00 201.00 1.00 4.570 Episyenite
        201.00 202.00 1.00 1.159 Episyenite
        202.00 203.00 1.00 1.085 Episyenite
        203.00 204.00 1.00 1.383 Episyenite
        204.00 205.00 1.00 1.493 Episyenite
        205.00 206.25 1.25 2.190 Episyenite
        206.25 207.00 0.75 0.980 Episyenite
        207.00 208.00 1.00 0.661 Episyenite
        208.00 209.00 1.00 1.972 Episyenite
        209.00 210.00 1.00 0.992 Episyenite
        210.00 211.00 1.00 1.288 Episyenite
        211.00 212.00 1.00 2.583 Episyenite
        212.00 213.00 1.00 2.643 Episyenite
        213.00 214.00 1.00 4.033 Episyenite
        214.00 215.00 1.00 0.637 Episyenite
        215.00 216.00 1.00 1.532 Episyenite
        216.00 217.00 1.00 1.728 Episyenite
        217.00 218.00 1.00 1.747 Episyenite
        218.00 219.00 1.00 3.167 Episyenite
        219.00 220.00 1.00 2.760 Episyenite
        220.00 221.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite
        221.00 222.00 1.00 1.680 Episyenite
        222.00 223.00 1.00 4.353 Episyenite
        223.00 224.00 1.00 3.103 Episyenite
        224.00 225.00 1.00 1.528 Episyenite
        225.00 226.00 1.00 0.851 Episyenite
        226.00 227.00 1.00 3.243 Episyenite
        227.00 228.00 1.00 1.777 Episyenite
        228.00 229.00 1.00 1.290 Episyenite
        229.00 230.00 1.00 1.992 Episyenite
        230.00 231.00 1.00 2.667 Episyenite
        231.00 232.00 1.00 1.653 Episyenite
        232.00 233.00 1.00 2.042 Episyenite
        233.00 234.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite
        234.00 235.00 1.00 1.892 Episyenite
        235.00 236.00 1.00 1.380 Episyenite
        236.00 237.00 1.00 1.495 Episyenite
        237.00 238.00 1.00 0.952 Episyenite
        238.00 239.00 1.00 1.688 Episyenite
        239.00 240.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite
        240.00 241.00 1.00 1.232 Episyenite
        241.00 242.00 1.00 1.233 Episyenite
        242.00 243.00 1.00 1.942 Episyenite
        243.00 244.00 1.00 0.281 Episyenite
        244.00 245.00 1.00 1.898 Episyenite
        245.00 246.00 1.00 1.863 Episyenite
        246.00 247.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite
        247.00 248.00 1.00 1.022 Episyenite
        248.00 249.00 1.00 1.202 Episyenite
        249.00 250.00 1.00 1.083 Episyenite
        250.00 251.00 1.00 1.385 Episyenite
        251.00 252.00 1.00 0.938 Episyenite
        252.00 253.00 1.00 0.944 Episyenite
        253.00 254.00 1.00 0.663 Episyenite
        254.00 255.00 1.00 1.672 Episyenite
        255.00 256.00 1.00 1.187 Episyenite
        256.00 257.00 1.00 2.137 Episyenite
        257.00 258.00 1.00 1.537 Episyenite
        258.00 259.00 1.00 0.499 Episyenite
        259.00 260.00 1.00 2.075 Episyenite
        260.00 261.00 1.00 0.762 Episyenite
        261.00 262.00 1.00 1.330 Episyenite
        262.00 263.00 1.00 0.496 Episyenite
        263.00 264.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite
        264.00 265.00 1.00 8.870 Episyenite
        265.00 266.00 1.00 2.900 Episyenite
        266.00 267.16 1.16 1.512 Episyenite
        267.16 268.00 0.84 1.397 Episyenite
        268.00 269.00 1.00 1.257 Episyenite
        269.00 270.00 1.00 1.205 Episyenite
        270.00 271.00 1.00 0.534 Episyenite
        271.00 272.00 1.00 0.709 Episyenite
        272.00 273.00 1.00 0.953 Episyenite
        273.00 274.00 1.00 1.417 Episyenite
        274.00 275.00 1.00 0.502 Episyenite
        275.00 276.00 1.00 1.693 Episyenite
        276.00 277.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite
        277.00 278.00 1.00 1.687 Episyenite
        278.00 279.00 1.00 0.708 Episyenite
        279.00 280.00 1.00 1.193 Episyenite
        280.00 281.00 1.00 1.079 Episyenite
        281.00 282.00 1.00 1.522 Episyenite
        282.00 283.00 1.00 1.807 Episyenite
        283.00 284.00 1.00 1.268 Episyenite
        284.00 285.00 1.00 1.460 Episyenite
        285.00 286.00 1.00 1.502 Episyenite
        286.00 287.00 1.00 0.963 Episyenite
        287.00 288.00 1.00 1.309 Episyenite
        288.00 289.00 1.00 1.912 Episyenite
        289.00 290.00 1.00 1.094 Episyenite
        290.00 291.00 1.00 0.582 Episyenite
        291.00 292.00 1.00 0.481 Episyenite
        292.00 293.00 1.00 0.857 Episyenite
        293.00 294.00 1.00 3.483 Episyenite
        294.00 295.00 1.00 2.837 Episyenite
        295.00 296.00 1.00 2.258 Episyenite
        296.00 297.00 1.00 2.450 Episyenite
        297.00 298.00 1.00 0.798 Episyenite
        298.00 299.00 1.00 0.978 Episyenite
        299.00 300.00 1.00 1.802 Episyenite
        300.00 301.00 1.00 1.612 Episyenite
        301.00 302.00 1.00 1.530 Episyenite
        302.00 303.00 1.00 1.492 Episyenite
        303.00 304.00 1.00 2.877 Episyenite
        304.00 305.00 1.00 1.425 Episyenite
        305.00 306.00 1.00 1.250 Episyenite
        306.00 307.00 1.00 1.958 Episyenite
        307.00 308.00 1.00 0.748 Episyenite
        308.00 309.00 1.00 2.202 Episyenite
        309.00 310.00 1.00 1.743 Episyenite
        310.00 311.00 1.00 1.783 Episyenite
        311.00 312.00 1.00 1.395 Episyenite
        312.00 313.00 1.00 1.322 Episyenite
        313.00 314.00 1.00 2.750 Episyenite
        314.00 315.00 1.00 1.868 Episyenite
        315.00 316.00 1.00 2.277 Episyenite
        316.00 317.00 1.00 2.267 Episyenite
        317.00 318.00 1.00 1.627 Episyenite
        318.00 319.00 1.00 2.160 Episyenite
        319.00 320.00 1.00 2.930 Episyenite
        320.00 321.00 1.00 2.720 Episyenite
        321.00 322.00 1.00 3.477 Episyenite
        322.00 323.00 1.00 2.233 Episyenite
        323.00 324.00 1.00 1.812 Episyenite
        324.00 325.00 1.00 3.437 Episyenite
        325.00 326.00 1.00 2.343 Episyenite
        326.00 327.00 1.00 6.073 Episyenite
        327.00 328.00 1.00 2.350 Episyenite
        328.00 329.00 1.00 2.363 Episyenite
        329.00 330.00 1.00 1.463 Episyenite
        330.00 331.00 1.00 1.332 Episyenite
        331.00 332.00 1.00 2.913 Episyenite
        332.00 333.00 1.00 2.457 Episyenite
        333.00 334.00 1.00 1.180 Episyenite
        334.00 335.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite
        335.00 336.00 1.00 1.618 Episyenite
        336.00 337.00 1.00 2.413 Episyenite
        337.00 338.00 1.00 1.512 Episyenite
        338.00 339.00 1.00 3.083 Episyenite
        339.00 340.00 1.00 1.835 Episyenite
        340.00 341.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite
        341.00 342.00 1.00 2.292 Episyenite
        342.00 343.00 1.00 2.843 Episyenite
        343.00 344.00 1.00 2.683 Episyenite
        344.00 345.00 1.00 2.497 Episyenite
        345.00 346.00 1.00 2.790 Episyenite
        346.00 347.00 1.00 2.018 Episyenite
        347.00 348.00 1.00 1.402 Episyenite
        348.00 349.00 1.00 1.211 Episyenite
        349.00 350.00 1.00 3.340 Episyenite
        350.00 351.00 1.00 2.135 Episyenite
        351.00 352.00 1.00 4.660 Episyenite
        352.00 353.00 1.00 2.410 Episyenite
        353.00 354.00 1.00 1.248 Episyenite
        354.00 355.00 1.00 1.960 Episyenite
        355.00 356.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite
        356.00 357.00 1.00 1.092 Episyenite
        357.00 358.00 1.00 1.730 Episyenite
        358.00 359.00 1.00 1.390 Episyenite
        359.00 360.00 1.00 0.478 Episyenite
        360.00 361.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite
        361.00 362.00 1.00 0.141 Episyenite
        362.00 363.00 1.00 0.260 Episyenite
        363.00 364.00 1.00 0.122 Episyenite
        364.00 365.00 1.00 0.136 Episyenite
        365.00 366.00 1.00 0.047 Episyenite
        366.00 367.00 1.00 0.259 Episyenite
        367.00 368.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite
        368.00 369.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite
        369.00 370.00 1.00 0.036 Episyenite
        370.00 371.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
        371.00 372.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
        372.00 373.00 1.00 0.262 Episyenite
        373.00 374.00 1.00 0.233 Episyenite
        374.00 375.00 1.00 0.254 Episyenite
        375.00 376.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite
        376.00 377.00 1.00 0.640 Episyenite
        377.00 378.00 1.00 1.200 Episyenite
        378.00 379.00 1.00 2.227 Episyenite
        379.00 380.00 1.00 4.160 Episyenite
        380.00 381.00 1.00 2.180 Episyenite
        381.00 382.00 1.00 0.751 Episyenite
        382.00 383.00 1.00 0.529 Episyenite
        383.00 384.00 1.00 3.817 Episyenite
        384.00 385.00 1.00 1.505 Episyenite
        385.00 386.00 1.00 1.593 Episyenite
        386.00 387.00 1.00 0.583 Episyenite
        387.00 388.00 1.00 0.741 Episyenite
        388.00 389.00 1.00 0.258 Episyenite
        389.00 390.00 1.00 0.268 Episyenite
        390.00 391.00 1.00 0.325 Episyenite
        391.00 392.00 1.00 0.312 Episyenite
        392.00 393.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite
        393.00 394.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite
        394.00 395.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite
        395.00 396.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite
        396.00 397.00 1.00 0.279 Episyenite
        397.00 398.00 1.00 0.286 Episyenite
        398.00 399.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite
        399.00 400.00 1.00 0.178 Episyenite
        400.00 401.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
        401.00 402.00 1.00 0.206 Episyenite
        402.00 403.00 1.00 0.194 Episyenite
        403.00 404.00 1.00 0.586 Episyenite
        404.00 405.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite
        405.00 406.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
        406.00 407.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite
        407.00 408.00 1.00 0.121 Episyenite
        408.00 409.00 1.00 0.166 Episyenite
        409.00 410.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite
        410.00 411.00 1.00 0.085 Episyenite
        411.00 412.00 1.00 0.108 Episyenite
        412.00 413.00 1.00 0.135 Episyenite
        413.00 414.00 1.00 0.162 Episyenite
        414.00 415.00 1.00 0.078 Episyenite
        415.00 416.67 1.67 0.135 Episyenite
        416.67 418.04 1.37 0.016 Perthitic granite
        418.04 419.00 0.96 0.091 Episyenite
        419.00 420.00 1.00 0.156 Episyenite
        420.00 421.00 1.00 0.167 Episyenite
        421.00 422.00 1.00 0.169 Episyenite
        422.00 423.00 1.00 0.234 Episyenite
        423.00 424.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite
        424.00 425.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
        425.00 426.00 1.00 0.025 Perthitic granite
        426.00 427.00 1.00 0.015 Perthitic granite
        427.00 428.00 1.00 0.117 Episyenite
        428.00 429.00 1.00 0.131 Episyenite
        429.00 430.00 1.00 0.073 Episyenite
        430.00 431.12 1.12 0.135 Episyenite
        431.12 432.00 0.88 0.313 Perthitic granite
        432.00 433.00 1.00 0.052 Perthitic granite
        433.00 434.00 1.00 0.042 Perthitic granite
        434.00 435.00 1.00 0.066 Perthitic granite
        435.00 436.00 1.00 0.334 Perthitic granite
        436.00 437.00 1.00 0.611 Perthitic granite
        437.00 438.00 1.00 0.036 Perthitic granite
        438.00 439.00 1.00 0.024 Perthitic granite
        439.00 440.00 1.00 0.153 Perthitic granite
        440.00 441.00 1.00 0.229 Perthitic granite
        441.00 442.00 1.00 0.291 Perthitic granite
        442.00 443.00 1.00 0.492 Perthitic granite
        443.00 444.00 1.00 1.055 Perthitic granite
        444.00 445.00 1.00 1.175 Perthitic granite
        445.00 446.00 1.00 0.243 Perthitic granite
        446.00 447.00 1.00 0.272 Perthitic granite
        447.00 448.00 1.00 0.577 Perthitic granite
        448.00 449.00 1.00 0.279 Perthitic granite
        449.00 450.21 1.21 0.202 Perthitic granite
        450.21 451.00 0.79 0.123 Perthitic granite
        451.00 452.00 1.00 0.433 Perthitic granite

Notes

  • Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.
  • The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.
  • Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f88038e9-923e-499d-8db4-9e0cbcad996b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da69475-e024-414a-b4df-c6336096f965

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44eeba1e-0b8f-4a47-a822-967fe82c7488

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74757689-f560-4a9b-8ee6-80770f8f69a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aeadbce-3562-4111-8a2d-4b1ce848e7cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187eeeae-6c18-4293-90ec-a322ae3c54a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d016cfd-073a-44d3-ab2a-9bb5f8a5e632

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2357b2c-2f7f-49c1-b061-348271e68fc7

 


Primary Logo

Figure 1

Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.
Figure 2

Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit – plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.
Figure 3

Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.
Figure 4

Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.
Figure 5

Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.
Figure 6

Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.
Figure 7

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.
Figure 8

Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.

You just read:

Lavras Gold drills 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold at Fazenda do Posto discovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more