FTI Consulting Partners with Agiloft to Enhance Contract Lifecycle Management Offerings  

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has entered into a partnership with Agiloft , a global no-code contract lifecycle management (“CLM”) solution provider. FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice will work strategically with Agiloft to help clients improve return on investment and accelerate adoption for their CLM implementations.



According to a Blickstein Group study, nearly half (47.2%) of legal departments consider CLM automation and process improvements to be one of their highest priorities. At the same time, contracting solutions are among the most complex institutional and legal department technologies to implement. FTI Technology advises clients at all stages of their CLM journey, from assessing current processes and identifying key risk areas to technology selection, implementation, ongoing management and adoption. The partnership with Agiloft will support clients in automating contracting processes to reduce costs, improve governance and drive efficiencies.

“Realizing the stated benefits of CLM solutions can be extremely challenging, especially with the increasing number of solution providers in the market,” said Wafik Guirgis , a Senior Managing Director and global Co-Leader of FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice. “Selection, preparation and implementation require tremendous investment of time, people and other resources, as well as nuanced change management. To quickly achieve results from a CLM solution investment, organizations need a clear understanding of contracting operations and a solution partner that has demonstrable success in reliably addressing challenges. By partnering with leading solution providers like Agiloft, we can better assist our clients in obtaining their transformation goals, like speed-to-market and other critical commercial efficiency objectives.”

Agiloft’s flexible no-code CLM platform offers an adaptable solution and extensive integration capabilities that allow contract data to flow through more than 400 enterprise applications. The solution has received top vendor scores from analyst firms, including being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023 , with the highest scores possible in 17 criteria: contract management, workflow, dashboards/reports/visualizations, user experience, vision, innovation, roadmap and more.

“As the legal operations function increasingly becomes a strategic driver for business, demand for CLM solutions is growing to help meet those needs,” said Steve McKean, VP of Global Alliances at Agiloft. “Coupling Agiloft’s flexible platform with FTI Technology’s technical knowledge and implementation talent is a potent mix that will enable the delivery of powerful solutions for legal, procurement, sales and IT teams. Our partnership with FTI Technology will help provide return on investment for clients looking to modernize their contract management and empower better contracting across the business.”

FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice helps organizations achieve operational efficiencies and measurable results across the legal operations spectrum, using the technology and services that best meet their needs. Within this practice, experts have a proven track record of helping legal departments align their operations programs with business goals and develop customized solutions that empower in-house teams. The firm’s legal operations advisory, services and technology offerings cover every phase of the legal operations journey, from assess and recommend to implement and measure. This comprehensive approach ensures that legal operations professionals can understand and improve their current state, future needs, best practices, technology enablement and performance benchmarks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft’s adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft’s CLM software leverages AI in a pragmatic manner to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.



