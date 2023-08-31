The Public Believe US, Japan Trust Lai Ching-Te, while China’s Most Trusted Presidential Candidate is “THIS person?”
42.3% of the public believe Lai Ching-te is America’s most trusted presidential candidate – beat others in a landslide
The Public Believe US, Japan Trust Lai Ching-Te, while China’s Most Trusted Presidential Candidate is “THIS person?”WASHINGTON, US, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey by QuickseeK asked the public for their opinion of four presidential candidates on their ability to handle international relations. The results show that the US and Japan believe Lai Ching-te is the most trusted presidential candidate, while China trusts Terry Gou the most.
The survey also shows that Lai Ching-te is the most trusted presidential candidate to handle relations between Taiwan and major countries of the world, beating out the other candidates by receiving 35.6% support. Data source: https://quickseek.com.tw/public_policy/506
According to survey results, 42.3% of the public Lai Ching-te is America’s most trusted presidential candidate, which is way higher than the other three presidential candidates namely Terry Gou (16.0%), Hou Yu-ih (11.7%) and Ko Wen-je (10.9%).
Upon further cross-analysis, it can be found that respondents residing in the Yunlin, Chiayi, and Tainan areas (55.4%) and the Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Penghu areas (50.4%), as well as those within the age range of 50-59 (51.8%), have more than half of the public believe that Lai Ching-te has the highest likelihood of being trusted by the US. A result worth noting is that 25.0% of those within the age range of 30-39 believe that Terry Gou is the one with the biggest likelihood of being trusted by the US.
On political party affiliation, 82.9% of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters believe Lai Ching-te is the presidential candidate most trustworthy to the US, with similar views also shared by a proportion of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) supporters (21.3%) and Kuomintang (KMT) supporters (18.0%).
The Public Believe Terry Gou (30.4%) is most likely to be trusted by China, followed by Hou Yu-ih (26.5%)
Survey results show that 30.4% of the public believe Terry Gou is the most trusted presidential candidate in China, followed by Hou Yu-ih (26.5%), Ko Wen-je (17.3%), and Lai Ching-te (5.9%).
Cross-analysis shows that respondents residing in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli areas (34.5%), as well as those within the age ranges of 30-39 (37.4%) and 40-49 (36.4%) have a higher proportion on favoring Terry Gou as the presidential candidate who can be trusted by China.
Based on political party affiliation, 33.3% of DPP supporters support Terry Gou as the presidential candidate most likely to be trusted by China, whereas 22.1% of DPP supporters support Ko Wen-je. On the other hand, 58.2% of KMT supporters believe that China’s most trusted presidential candidate is Hou Yu-ih, and 20.8% of KMT supporters believe that the presidential candidate most likely to be trusted by China is Terry Gou. Meanwhile, TPP supporters are divided between Terry Gou (31.3%) and Ko Wen-je (30.4%)
Lai Ching-te seen as the presidential candidate most capable of handling relations between Taiwan and major countries; Hou Yu-ih least favored
Comparing the four potential presidential candidates’ ability on handling relations with major countries, the amount of support from the public, in order, is: Lai Ching-te (35.6%), Ko Wen-je (17.4%), Terry Gou (16.1%), and Hou Yu-ih (13.1%).
On the other hand, 27.8% of the public believe Hou Yu-ih is the presidential candidate least capable of handling relations with major countries, followed by Ko Wen-je (22.7%), Lai Ching-te (22.3%), and Terry Gou (8.6%).
Upon further cross-analysis, those within the higher age range have higher support for Lai Ching-te on being able to handle relations with major countries, and those within the lower age range support Ko Wen-je more.
When it comes to the presidential candidate least capable of handling relations with major countries, there are interesting splits across different political party affiliations. 42.0% of DPP supporters believe Hou Yu-ih is the least capable candidate, whereas 36.7% favor Ko Wen-je the least. Meanwhile, KMT supporters are split between Lai Ching-te (40.9%) and Ko Wen-je (31.5%). Among TPP supporters, 44.0% believe that Lai Ching-te is the most incapable, and 35.5% believe that Hou Yu-ih is the most incapable.
QuickseeK conducted this survey from August 17, 2023 to August 21, 2023, with the target audience being the general public in all 22 areas of Taiwan aged 20 and above, and using the dual-frame telephone survey method. 1,222 valid samples were collected, with a margin of error of +/- 2.80 percentage points.
