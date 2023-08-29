Water Activity Instrumentation Market is Projected to Expand at 4.1% CAGR During Forecast Period by 2032 | FMI
According to Future Market Insights new study, the USA water activity instrumentation market will surpass US$ 27.9 million by the end of 2032NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights, Global Water Activity Instrumentation Market totalled US$ 90.6 million in 2022. Overall market size is set to accelerate at a value CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032, crossing a valuation of US$ 136.0 million by the end of 2032.
Surging demand for water activity instruments from food and beverage, tobacco, and pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries is a key factor driving the worldwide water activity instrumentation industry.
During the forecast period, it is projected that the integration of advanced systems with the digitally controlled system will make its way into the market which would help the water activity instrumentation market to thrive at a steady pace.
Water activity instruments have become ideal solutions to measure water activity for quality and process control across various sectors. These instruments allow end users to eliminate the chances of microbial growth by keeping the right water content.
The growing prevalence of foodborne diseases coupled with the rising need for improving the quality and safety of moisture-sensitive food and pharmaceutical products as well as extending their shelf life is expected to generate high demand for water activity instrumentation during the forecast period.
Wet agriculture products are susceptible to fungal growth until their water activities are brought into the lower range. The increasing demand from the agriculture industry to detect wet products is anticipated to boost water activity instrumentation sales over the next decade.
Subsequently, enforcement of strict food and drug safety regulations across the world will create growth prospects for the water activity instrumentation market through 2032.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By type, demand for benchtop water activity instrumentation is anticipated to increase at 1% CAGR by value during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).
By distribution channel, the offline sales segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% by value.
By end use, the food industry is estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 8% in 2022.
Europe's water activity instrumentation market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
Water activity instrumentation demand across India is expected to rise at 0% CAGR through 2032.
The United States water activity instrumentation market is poised to surpass US$ 27.9 million by the end of 2032.
“Rapid growth of end-use industries and rising need for checking the safety of products such as foods and pharmaceuticals are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the water activity instrumentation market. To capitalize on the emerging opportunities and increase their revenues, prominent manufacturers are introducing new and trending technologies such as remotely controlled systems and digital screening” says a lead FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
A few of the key players in the water activity instrumentation market include Freund Corp, Rotronic AG, Neu-tec Group Inc, Meter Group, Freund Corp., Novasina AG, Biobase Group, Labtron Equipment Ltd, Steroglass Srl, CapPlus Technologies, EDUTEK INSTRUMENTATION, MRC-Laboratory Equipment, Awtester & Wisdom Instrument, and others.
Key water activity instrumentation manufacturers are developing innovative water activity instruments to help end users to effectively measure water activity of products. They are rigorously investing in research and development as well as adopting merger and acquisition strategy to expand their global footprint.
Get Valuable Insights into the Water Activity Instrumentation Market
FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the water activity instrumentation market presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022 to 2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for water activity instrumentation market based on type (handheld, bench top), distribution channel (offline sales, online sales), and end use (industrial manufacturing, food industry, pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry, tobacco industry, seed storage) across several regions.
About Future Market Market Insights – Testing Equipment
The Testing Equipment division of FMI is a specialized department catering to unique requirements from the industry. We provide exclusive coverage of market information about regular, compliance, destructive, and non-destructive testing services and associated equipment specifically applicable to manufacturing and process industries, research and academia, testing and certification institutions, and government agencies dealing with scientific and environmental research and defense organizations. Our research is trusted and widely referred by stakeholders for gaining insights and developing cutting-edge strategies.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Testing Equipment Market Insights
Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Sales: Rising awareness about water quality in industries and households to encourage the adoption of water quality testing equipment. Advanced technology water quality testing equipment rapidly gaining ground in the global market, says FMI.
Water Activity Meter Market Trends: Water Activity Meter Market | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Market Overview, Demands, Growth, Regional Outlook, Share, Growth | Water Activity Meter Industry Forecast by Future Market Insights.
About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the Market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.
