NIX, Global Software Engineering Partner, to Exhibit at Applied Intelligence Live! Austin
Join NIX at Applied Intelligence Live! Austin to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of technology through transformative conferences.
Whether your objectives are process optimization, harnessing data potential, or delivering personalized customer experiences, NIX capabilities are well-suited.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX, a global software engineering partner, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the Applied Intelligence Live! Austin event, scheduled to take place on September 20-21, 2023, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.
— Alina Lovchynovska, Business Development Manager at NIX
Applied Intelligence Live! Austin promises a dynamic two-day celebration of transformative and emerging technologies that are reshaping the digital landscape. In an era where the success of technology lies in its seamless integration, this event brings together AI, IoT, and quantum computing applications to explore enhanced efficiencies, innovations, and ultimately, ROI.
At Stand 335, our team of experts, including Marcus Mayer, Ruslan Barabash, Alina Lovchynovska, and Shane Effertz, will be on hand to comprehensively understand your specific business requirements.
“We aim to showcase our expertise in crafting tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with your existing workflows, enhancing operational efficiency. Whether your objectives are process optimization, harnessing data potential, or delivering personalized customer experiences, NIX capabilities are well-suited,” says Alina Lovchynovska, Business Development Manager at NIX.
Mark your calendars and join NIX at Applied Intelligence Live! Austin:
What: Applied Intelligence Live! Austin When: September 20 - 21, 2023
Where: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
NIX's participation exemplifies its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and driving positive transformations in the tech industry. A warm invitation is extended to all interested parties, urging them to reserve these dates and join hands with NIX at Applied Intelligence Live! Austin.
For more information about NIX and its participation in Applied Intelligence Live! Austin, please visit nix-united.com.
About NIX:
NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
+1 609-624-5383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other