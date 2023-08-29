Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,593 in the last 365 days.

ArabyAds Partners with VIDAA in the UAE and KSA Bringing Connected TV Advertising on VIDAA powered Hisense Smart TVs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ArabyAds, the leading global technology company, and VIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, announced an exclusive advertising partnership on VIDAA-powered Hisense smart TVs in the UAE and KSA. The cooperation between the companies will provide ArabyAds exclusive access to Hisense inventory for Connected TV advertising within the UAE and KSA.

Hisense VIDAA CTV offering includes prominent display inventory on the Smart TV’s home screen and premium content streaming video inventory on millions of large TV screens at homes across the Middle East and Africa.

“We are happy to bring audiences on Hisense smart TVs for Connected TV advertising in the region. Hisense is amongst the top 3 smart TV brands in the middle east and this partnership adds to our penetration and strengthens our market leadership in the MENA region”, said Mahmoud Fathy, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of ArabyAds.

Yaniv Gruenwald, President of VIDAA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ArabyAds, the leading advertising technology company in the Middle East. At VIDAA, we aim to empower advertisers and brands with our innovative smart TV platform that adapts to local needs and preferences. Together with ArabyAds’ technology and market expertise, we will create a powerful and engaging Connected TV advertising experience for the region. We are confident that this partnership will be a growth opportunity for both parties and for our customers, who will enjoy more relevant and personalized content on their TVs powered by VIDAA.”

Since last year, ArabyAds has established itself as a market leader in the Connected TV advertising space and has successfully worked with advertisers, agencies, and government organizations to deliver campaigns across the region. Using the ArabyAds Connected TV advertising platform, advertisers can target audiences with a first-screen advertising experience on home screens, TV app stores, and native apps.

Earlier this year, Hisense revealed its latest range of next-generation ULED TVs, mainstream Mini LED TVs, and Hisense Laser TVs. The brand also unveiled its hero model 85UX with ULED X technology, a next-gen high performance product supportive of premium features that produces state-of-the-art picture quality by way of an ultra-advanced chipset independently developed by Hisense for its ULED TV range.

Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

ArabyAds Partners with VIDAA in the UAE and KSA Bringing Connected TV Advertising on VIDAA powered Hisense Smart TVs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more