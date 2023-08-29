ArabyAds Partners with VIDAA in the UAE and KSA Bringing Connected TV Advertising on VIDAA powered Hisense Smart TVs
EINPresswire.com/ -- ArabyAds, the leading global technology company, and VIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, announced an exclusive advertising partnership on VIDAA-powered Hisense smart TVs in the UAE and KSA. The cooperation between the companies will provide ArabyAds exclusive access to Hisense inventory for Connected TV advertising within the UAE and KSA.
Hisense VIDAA CTV offering includes prominent display inventory on the Smart TV’s home screen and premium content streaming video inventory on millions of large TV screens at homes across the Middle East and Africa.
“We are happy to bring audiences on Hisense smart TVs for Connected TV advertising in the region. Hisense is amongst the top 3 smart TV brands in the middle east and this partnership adds to our penetration and strengthens our market leadership in the MENA region”, said Mahmoud Fathy, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of ArabyAds.
Yaniv Gruenwald, President of VIDAA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ArabyAds, the leading advertising technology company in the Middle East. At VIDAA, we aim to empower advertisers and brands with our innovative smart TV platform that adapts to local needs and preferences. Together with ArabyAds’ technology and market expertise, we will create a powerful and engaging Connected TV advertising experience for the region. We are confident that this partnership will be a growth opportunity for both parties and for our customers, who will enjoy more relevant and personalized content on their TVs powered by VIDAA.”
Since last year, ArabyAds has established itself as a market leader in the Connected TV advertising space and has successfully worked with advertisers, agencies, and government organizations to deliver campaigns across the region. Using the ArabyAds Connected TV advertising platform, advertisers can target audiences with a first-screen advertising experience on home screens, TV app stores, and native apps.
Earlier this year, Hisense revealed its latest range of next-generation ULED TVs, mainstream Mini LED TVs, and Hisense Laser TVs. The brand also unveiled its hero model 85UX with ULED X technology, a next-gen high performance product supportive of premium features that produces state-of-the-art picture quality by way of an ultra-advanced chipset independently developed by Hisense for its ULED TV range.
