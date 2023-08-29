AiDash Announces Immediate Availability of Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) in AWS Marketplace
Availability in AWS Marketplace Enables Fast Adoption of AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System to Transform Operations & Maintenance at UtilitiesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AiDash, a leading provider of vegetation management and other satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced the immediate availability of its Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) in AWS Marketplace.
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Procuring AiDash’s IVMS via AWS Marketplace can help companies make their electric grids and critical infrastructure more climate resistant and sustainable, enabling a lower carbon footprint.
Abhishek Singh, CEO of AiDash, stated, "Both AWS and AiDash have consistently prioritized and achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance over the years. AWS's deep expertise in the utility sector further bolsters AiDash's standing as a fast-growing climate tech company in Silicon Valley. Thanks to AWS Marketplace, the utility purchasing process is streamlined, allowing organizations to swiftly and effectively utilize intelligent vegetation management software and transform their operations."
"With AiDash, we now have the ability to make sure we have the right crews in the right place at the right time," said Clayton Jones, Vegetation Management Supervisor at Jones-Onslow EMC, a leading utility company in North Carolina.
AiDash's IVMS is immediately available in AWS Marketplace at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rqnwii5llspea?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa
About AiDash:
AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com.
Laurenz Krumbacher
Tamarindo
aidash@tamarindo.global