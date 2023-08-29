Amid Rising Demand for Clean Label and Organic Diets, Novel Sweeteners Market to Exceed US$ 1,926.4 million by 2033
FMI Logo
China's novel sweeteners market is forecasted to achieve a value of approximately US$ 203.2 million by 2033. China is a dominant player in the East Asia marketNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide novel sweeteners market is valued at US$ 1,057.6 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 1,926.4 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global novel sweetener demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Consumers across the globe are becoming more health-conscious and shifting towards clean labeled food and beverages without compromising on taste. To cater to these needs, leading manufacturers are bringing advancements in technology.
The market is seeing the injection of innovative and unique sweeteners that enhance the overall taste experience of the finished product without compromising its nutritional value.
In addition it, these players are ensuring affordability and availability to customers seeking functional benefits and enhanced palate experiences that suit rapidly changing dietary preferences.
For instance, Tate & Lyle PLC launched TASTEVA® Stevia Sweeteners as a perfect ingredient that delivers taste and natural solution as a sugar substitute for the food and beverage industry. This stevia-extracted product can be used in bakeries, beverages, confectionery goods, dairy products, soups, and sausages and also can be used as a dressing agent.
The market is likely to present additional growth opportunities as a result of globalization and the creation of new kinds of sub-segments of dietary choices. The demand for diverse and natural ingredients is rising as the world becomes an interconnected community and consumers embrace other cultures' culinary traditions more readily.
The use of novel sweeteners in a wide range of applications is becoming more popular. The growing dairy, confectionery, and bakery industry, especially in South Asia markets is expected to boost the sales of novel sweeteners.
Key Takeaways from the Novel Sweeteners Report:
Global demand for novel sweeteners is likely to surge at 1% CAGR over the forecast period.
Based on product type, the stevia-extracted novel sweetener segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$2 million by 2033.
Europe is projected to hold a dominant value share of 8% in the global market by 2033.
The United States novel sweeteners market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 296.5 million by 2033.
India’s novel sweetener market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 1% during the projection period.
“The rising demand for novel sweeteners demonstrates a shift in consumer preferences toward natural, low-calorie, and diabetic-friendly sweeteners. In addition to it, these sweeteners provide opportunities to manufacturers to create flavors with tailored taste profiles” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Who is Winning?
Nestlé S.A, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, E. I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Symrise AG, Ajinomoto Corporation Inc, Raizen S.A, Associated British Foods Plc, and Wilmar International Limited are key novel sweetener manufacturers listed in the report.
These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.
For instance,
In December 2020, Sweet Green Fields (SGF), a global stevia solutions business was acquired by Tate & Lyle as a strategic move to enter the fast-growing market of the Asia Pacific region.
Novel Sweeteners Market by Category:
By Product Type:
Stevia Extracts
Tagatose
Trehalose
By End Use:
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Direct Sales
Baby Snacks
Others
By Application:
Bakery Goods
Sweet Spreads
Confectionary and Chewing Gums
Beverages
Dairy Products
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Flavored Butter And Oils Market: This is expected to be valued at US$ 498.3 million in 2023. With homemade breakfasts and lunches becoming more popular than takeout, flavored butter, and oils sales are expected to reach US$ 930.8 million by 2033.
Organic Gummy Worms Market: is estimated to reach a value of US$ 390.3 million in 2023, having grown at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2022. By 2033, sales of organic gummy worms are projected to reach a value of US$ 705.6 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.
Get More Valuable Insights:
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Novel Sweeteners industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study incorporates compelling insights on the novel sweeteners market based on product type (stevia extracts, tagatose, trehalose), end-use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, direct sales, baby snacks, and others), application (bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery, and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, and others), across several regions.
