Economist Impact Events Presents: The 2nd Annual Metaverse Summit

Building Connections and Communities through Mixed Reality

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Metaverse evolves from the pages of science fiction into a tangible business strategy, Economist Impact is excited to announce the return of its acclaimed Metaverse Summit on October 10th, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Part of its innovative Economist Impact Events series, and following the overwhelming response to last year's hybrid event, the much-anticipated summit is set to return in an in-person format. The event aims to galvanise a diverse group of senior business leaders, innovators, policymakers, and technology experts, helping them navigate the opportunities and challenges of this burgeoning realm.

A Dive Beyond the Virtual Veil

Born from sci-fi dreams, the Metaverse today is framing real-world strategies for leading global brands. The 2nd annual Metaverse Summit promises an immersive exploration into the technology's practical applications. With over 70 expert speakers and a vast array of enlightening sessions, the summit is meticulously designed to cater to pioneering brands and businesses looking to create value in the virtual world.

Building on the momentum from last year's event, the 2nd Annual Metaverse Summit delves deeper, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of its practical applications. "The Metaverse is more than just a digital frontier; it's the next evolution of business, community, and technological integration. Last year showed us the immense potential, and this year we’ve recruited some of the industry's most insightful leaders to solidify our impact.” said Caitlin Mehta, Programme Editor at The Economist.

Sessions will cover a broad range of topics, from helping brands create engaging virtual communities and retail experiences, to establishing internal company spaces within the metaverse, harnessing the industrial metaverse, and exploring the transformative potential of digital twins. Attendees can anticipate a holistic exploration of challenges and opportunities across both B2C and B2B dimensions, aiding them in the move towards a Web3 mindset.

A Stellar Cast of Thought Leaders

Featuring a stellar lineup with luminaries such as Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital and senior monk at Media.Monks, John Riccitiello, chief executive of Unity, Kristin Patrick, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at Claire’s, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare at Mastercard, and Christina Wootton, vice president of global partnerships at Roblox, the Summit promises enlightening panels, fireside chats, and case studies spanning various industries and functions. Whether participants aim to harness the Metaverse for marketing, design, healthcare, or any other business sector, they can expect rich, immersive discussions offering actionable insights on this emerging technology.

For registration and further details:

Press Registration

General Registration

Event Homepage

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About The Economist (www.economist.com)

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play.