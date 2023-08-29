Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Process Automation And Instrumentation Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's process automation and instrumentation market forecast, the process automation and instrumentation market size is predicted to reach a value of $97.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing focus of manufacturing firms on achieving cost-saving and better efficiency is significantly contributing to the growth of the process automation and instrumentation market. North America is expected to hold the largest process automation and instrumentation market share. Major players in the process automation and instrumentation market include ABB Limited, Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation.

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Segments

1) By Instrument: Field Instrument, Control Valve And Analyser, Analytical Instrument

2) By Solution: Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Human Machine Interaction (HMI), Functional Safety, Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

3) By Industry: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Pulp And Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metals And Mining, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Water And Wastewater Treatment

Process automation and instrumentation refer to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of process automation and instrumentation products. It is referred to as the process where technology is used to automate complex business processes involving using the software, hardware, and computing technology to allow operating more securely and efficiently. Automating processes reduces errors and loss of data and increases transparency, communication across departments, and speed of processing in various industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

