Dino Rizzo Highlights How Churches Are Aiding Hawaii Wildfire Relief

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildfires that broke out in early August have devastated Maui, causing destruction on a scale unimaginable while taking lives and displacing residents from their houses. Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), has been helping churches around the country come to the aid of those in need on the Hawaiian island in any way they can.

In conjunction with partner ministries nationwide and local churches in Hawaii, Dino Rizzo has been coordinating help and aid to serve in even the smallest ways.

One church, Convoy of Hope, has been serving survivors in Maui with boots on the ground. Various relief teams have been providing ice chests to people who are sweltering in the heat without power. They're also aiding search and rescue teams searching for the more than 1,000 people who still have not been accounted for among the destruction.

Inspire Church, which has multiple locations throughout the Hawaiian islands, has been providing assistance to affected residents by holding a donation drive. All proceeds that Inspire Church raises through its Maui Relief Fund will go toward providing direct relief to the people in need on Maui.

The church is also paying homage to those who have been lost, those who still aren't found, and those who are suffering by committing to special prayer times at 8:08 a.m. and 8:08 p.m. every day. The power of prayer is strong, Dino Rizzo says, and even acts of kindness like this can make a difference.

Dino Rizzo has been overseeing outreach efforts at Church of the Highlands. The Alabama-based ministry has been collecting supplies such as baby formula, tents for shelter, diapers, food for families as well as other necessary supplies. All this is being done in partnership with key churches and dozens of smaller churches around the country and in Hawaii.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) has also set up a way to make direct donations for Maui disaster relief. Donations made through ARC Churches will support churches that have been affected, as well as ARC Resource Partners who are working hard to bring relief to the affected areas in Maui.

In mid-August, it was estimated that the wildfires in Maui caused roughly $3.2 billion in property damage, as more than 3,000 buildings suffered damage as a result of smoke, fire, or both. In addition, more than 100 people were killed as a result of the wildfires, with possible thousands still unaccounted for.

While the recovery path ahead is mighty, Dino Rizzo reminds people that even small acts of kindness can help in the biggest ways. Serving is a huge part of his mission and that of the organizations he works and partners with.

For more information on giving back and donating to Maui disaster relief, please visit arcchurches.com/relief.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization “Servolution.” He’s co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing over 1000 church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.