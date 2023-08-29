Global Semi-Trailer Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The semi-trailer market size is expected to grow to $41.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Semi-Trailer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the semi-trailer market analysis. As per TBRC’s semi-trailer market forecast, the semi-trailer market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.74 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the semi-trailer market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest semi-trailer market share. Major players in the semi-trailer market include Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, Krone GmbH & Co. KG, Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG, Pitts Trailers, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Translead Inc., Premier Trailer Manufacturing Inc., Mac Trailer Manufacturing, RAC-Germany, SDC Trailers Ltd., Dennison Trailers.

Semi-Trailer Market Segments
1) By Type: Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers, Other Types
2) By Length: Up To 45 Feet, Above 45 Feet
3) By End-Use: Heavy Industry, FMCG, Chemical, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Logistics, Other End-Users

A semi-trailer refers to a freight trailer without a front axle that, when attached, is supported at its forward end by the fifth wheel device of the truck tractor. The semi-trailer is used for transporting a large number of goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Semi-Trailer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Semi-Trailer Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Semi-Trailer Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company

