Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the parenteral nutrition market size is predicted to reach $9.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the parenteral nutrition market is due to the growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest parenteral nutrition market share. Major players in the parenteral nutrition market include Baxter International, Vifor Pharma, Grifols SA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segments

• By Composition: Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Compositions

• By Consumer Type: Children and New-born, Adults

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Parenteral nutrition refers to injecting a certain type of food through a vein as described in medicine (intravenously). Malnutrition correction or prevention is the aim of the therapy. It denotes intravenous feeding (through a vein). Achieving balance nutritional intake on time can help combat complications and plays a prominent role in a patient’s recovery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Parenteral Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

