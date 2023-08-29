Organic Personal Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the organic personal care market size is predicted to reach $29.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growth in the organic personal care market is due to the increase in preference for organic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest organic personal care market share. Major players in the organic personal care market include Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bees, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc., The Body Shop International PLC.

Organic Personal Care Market Segments

• By Type: By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Nail Care, Fragrances, Other Products

• By Consumer: Men, Women

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket or Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channles

• By Geography: The global organic personal care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic personal care refers to the ingredients included in personal care products that are made to meet the same standards as organic food. Organic personal care products include no harsh chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers, and the products are made up of only natural materials.

