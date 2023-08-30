CD BioGlyco Released One-stop Solution for Glycosphingolipid Research
SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company that provides a full range of glycobiology-related products, services, analysis, and design for worldwide researchers, today announced the release of one-stop solution for glycosphingolipid research.
Glycosphingolipids (GSLs) are lipid components of cell membranes that are primarily present on extracellular surfaces, such as those of cellular membranes, extracellular matrix, and vascular endothelial cells. GSLs play a very important role in many cellular processes.
GSL research is important because it helps better understand the structure and function of cells, as well as the underlying mechanisms of life activities. Furthermore, research into the properties and roles of GSLs can be used to develop new drugs, diagnostic tools, and therapeutic approaches.
As a pioneer in biotechnology, CD BioGlyco has grown into one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies by discovering, developing, manufacturing high-quality products, services, and solutions. To help scientists accelerate the progress of GSLs-related research, CD BioGlyco announced the release of one-stop solution, covering extraction, isolation, purification, and composition analysis services.
Glycosphingolipid Services at CD BioGlyco
Natural GSL Extraction Service
Plant GSL Extraction, Animal GSL Extractions, and Microorganism GSL Extraction
GSL Isolation and Purification Service
Organic Solvent-based GSL Extraction, Ion Exchange Chromatography-based GSL Purification, Protein Precipitation-based GSL Purification, Enzyme-based Purification GSL, Organic Solvent-based GSL Purification, and Gel Filtration Chromatography-based GSL Purification
GSL Structure Analysis Service
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)-based GSL Structure Analysis, and Mass Spectrometry (MS)-based GSL Structure Analysis
GSL Component Analysis Service
GSL component analysis by TLC, HPLC, ELISA, GE, microarray chip, and lectin assay
Service Highlights
High sensitivity and reliable results
Customized substrate-based experimental protocols
Diverse GSL component analysis techniques
Detailed experimental data and reports
“With the launch of this service, we are surely to help you to deeply investigate the relationship between GSL and disease. We stand ready to achieve successful research results utilizing innovative and customized project designs.” Commented Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.
To know more detailed information about the one-stop solution for glycosphingolipid research provided by CD BioGlyco, please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/one-stop-solution-for-glycosphingolipid-gsl-research.html.
