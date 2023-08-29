Global On-Demand Transportation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

On-Demand Transportation Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “On-Demand Transportation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the on-demand transportation market size is predicted to reach $341.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

The growth in the on-demand transportation market is due to growing tourism and a working-class population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest on-demand transportation market share. Major players in the on-demand transportation market include Avis Budget Group Inc., BlaBlaCar, Bayerische Motoren Werke Group AG, Bolt, Cabify, Careem Inc., Curb Mobility, Daimler AG, Europcar Mobility Group.

On-Demand Transportation Market Segments

• By Type: Ride-Sharing, Vehicle Rental/Leasing, Ride Sourcing

• By Vehicle: Four-Wheeler, Micro Mobility

• By Application: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

• By Geography: The global on-demand transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7482&type=smp

The on-demand transportation refers to a service that is used by the passengers to book their journey at a convenient time (during service operating hours) and to be picked up from an agreed location. It is a mobility service that is tailored to places with a low demand for shared transportation. From dial-a-ride shuttle services to taxis and now App-based pick-up and drop-off options, transport services that are "on-demand" are making life easier and more convenient for commuters.

Read More On The On-Demand Transportation Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-demand-transportation-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. On-Demand Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. On-Demand Transportation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-management-systems-global-market-report

Transportation Analytics Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-analytics-global-market-report

Demand Response Management Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/demand-response-management-systems-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

