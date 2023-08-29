Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,643 in the last 365 days.

Passion Cleaning Unveils New Logo and Website Design

Passion Cleaning's new logo

Passion Cleaning announces a redesigned website and fresh logo, enhancing user experience for Calgary's cleaning service seekers since 2003.

We're thrilled to introduce our redesigned website to our community.”
— Ermelina Ibraj
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Passion Cleaning, a leading cleaning company serving Calgary and its surrounding cities, announced today the launch of its redesigned website and a fresh new logo. Founded in 2003, Passion Cleaning has been dedicated to providing top-notch commercial, residential, office, and move in/move out cleaning services to residents of Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, Okotoks, and other neighbouring cities.

The new website, found at https://www.passioncleaning.ca, boasts improved loading speeds, streamlined navigation, and a clearer representation of the services offered. This redesigned online platform is part of the company's continuous commitment to enhance user experience for both existing and new clients.

Ermelina Ibraj, an esteemed employee at Passion Cleaning, expressed her enthusiasm about the new website, stating, “We're thrilled to introduce our redesigned website to our community. It not only represents our commitment to innovation and adaptability but also makes it effortless for our clients to explore and understand the extensive range of services we provide."

The company's fresh logo has been created to better capture the essence of Passion Cleaning’s brand identity, reflecting its growth and evolution since its establishment nearly two decades ago.

Clients and interested parties are encouraged to visit the new website to explore the array of cleaning services offered by Passion Cleaning.

Ermelina Ibraj
Passion Cleaning
+1 (587) 436-9227
info@passioncleaning.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Passion Cleaning Unveils New Logo and Website Design

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more