Passion Cleaning Unveils New Logo and Website Design
Passion Cleaning's new logo
Passion Cleaning announces a redesigned website and fresh logo, enhancing user experience for Calgary's cleaning service seekers since 2003.
We're thrilled to introduce our redesigned website to our community.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Passion Cleaning, a leading cleaning company serving Calgary and its surrounding cities, announced today the launch of its redesigned website and a fresh new logo. Founded in 2003, Passion Cleaning has been dedicated to providing top-notch commercial, residential, office, and move in/move out cleaning services to residents of Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, Okotoks, and other neighbouring cities.
— Ermelina Ibraj
The new website, found at https://www.passioncleaning.ca, boasts improved loading speeds, streamlined navigation, and a clearer representation of the services offered. This redesigned online platform is part of the company's continuous commitment to enhance user experience for both existing and new clients.
Ermelina Ibraj, an esteemed employee at Passion Cleaning, expressed her enthusiasm about the new website, stating, “We're thrilled to introduce our redesigned website to our community. It not only represents our commitment to innovation and adaptability but also makes it effortless for our clients to explore and understand the extensive range of services we provide."
The company's fresh logo has been created to better capture the essence of Passion Cleaning’s brand identity, reflecting its growth and evolution since its establishment nearly two decades ago.
Clients and interested parties are encouraged to visit the new website to explore the array of cleaning services offered by Passion Cleaning.
