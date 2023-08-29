Gourmia's New 6-in-1 FoodStation Available Now Exclusively at Costco

The Gourmia 6-in-1 FoodStation delivers superior air frying, genuine smokeless grilling, superb griddling, bakes, roasts, and dehydrates.

Features True Six-in-One Versatility: Grill, Griddle, Air Fry, Bake, Roast, and Dehydrate; Plus Guided Cooking Prompts

BROOKLYN, NY, US, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmia™, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today that its new GGA2180 6-in-1 FoodStation is now exclusively available at Costco in-store and online. The FoodStation delivers superior air frying, genuine smokeless grilling, superb griddling, bakes, roasts, and dehydrates. Exclusives to Costco are the new evenly heated griddle and unique griddling function that enables the FoodStation to handle anything from breakfast to lunch, dinner, midnight snacks, and more, and a built-in temperature probe that automatically turns off the FoodStation when the desired cooking temperature is reached.

"Our new 6-in-1 FoodStation with griddle and temperature probe shows once again why Gourmia is America's #1 air fryer brand," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "And we are delighted to offer it exclusively through Costco, one of the world's largest retailers. Home chefs can enjoy smokeless indoor grilling with a direct bottom-heated grate and superior air frying with Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology that circulates heat from every direction, giving food an authentic fried crispy texture with up to 80% less fat."

In addition to awesome air frying, genuine smokeless grilling, and superb griddling, this new Gourmia GGA2180 6-in-1 FoodStation also bakes, roasts, and dehydrates as efficiently as any "dedicated" appliance. A direct bottom-heated grate replicates the traditional grilling (and griddle) experience, reaching up to a max temperature of 510°F for exceptional performance.

Ensuring all-mode perfection, an integrated temperature probe monitors food's internal temperature, stops cooking when the desired temperature is reached, and notifies the user when cooking is complete. Persnickety home chefs or casual observers curious as to what is cooking can watch meals cook in real-time through the EZ-View see-through glass lid, which keeps the cooking temperatures consistent without unnecessary interruption.

The unit also features Guided Cooking Prompts, which offer display messages and prompts that walk novice cooks and long-time enthusiasts through the cooking process. And a special feature for those cooks who enjoy experimenting, you can activate or deactivate both the preheat and turn reminder functions.

As for cleanup, the drip tray, grill grate, air-fry basket, and griddle are dishwasher safe. The EZ-View glass lid wipes clean in seconds.

Pricing and Availability

The GGA2180 6-in-1 FoodStation is available in Costco warehouses nationwide for $99.99 and online at Costco.com $99.99 plus shipping and handling.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.