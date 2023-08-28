Governor McKee's SBA Disaster Declaration for Block Island Approved

RHODE ISLAND, August 28 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that his Administration's request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been approved for businesses and residents of Block Island impacted by the fire at the Harborside Inn on Aug. 18.

"The fire at the Harborside Inn was devastating for Block Island residents and business owners. But thanks to the efforts of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration, help is available for those who have been impacted," Governor Dan McKee said. "I thank our partners in government for their assistance and encourage all those affected by the fire to apply."

"A great effort by all in getting the Disaster Declaration. The State worked closely with SBA and local officials from Block Island on the data collection and the declaration application," said Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director Marc R. Pappas. "This assistance will support recovery efforts for businesses and residents to return to pre-disaster conditions."

"I am pleased at the expeditious action taken by the agency to assist Block Island small businesses," said Mark S. Hayward, Rhode Island SBA district director.

SBA loan applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Loan applications can be submitted to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX. 76155.

