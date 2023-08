Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton remains closed.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the Fraser Canyon with BC Wildfire Service operating in the area.

South of the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project, BC Hydro continues its restoration of power lines and poles damaged by the wildfire.

Highways 3, 5 and 99 are alternative routes between the Lower Mainland and Interior.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/