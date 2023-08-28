CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Salseforce, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CRM

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Salesforce, Inc. (“Salesforce”) (NYSE: CRM) breached their fiduciary duties to Salesforce and its shareholders. If you are a Salesforce shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Salesforce’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Salesforce in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Salesforce, and whether Salesforce and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 3, 2023, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals found that a former sex trafficking victim’s lawsuit against Salesforce stated a claim for facilitating sex trafficking of minors via Backpage.com, Salesforce’s then client.

What You Can Do

If you are a Salesforce shareholder, you may have legal claims against Salesforce's directors and officers.

