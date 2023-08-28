National Community Health Worker Awareness Week 2023

Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023, is National Community Health Worker Awareness Week, an annual observance that celebrates and commemorates community health workers, also known as CHWs, for their important contributions to the healthcare system.

CHWs are frontline health workers who play a vital role in promoting health, preventing disease, and bridging the gap between healthcare services and underserved populations. CHWs act as liaisons between healthcare systems and the people they serve, breaking down barriers to access, and providing personalized, culturally sensitive care. They also build individual and community capacity by increasing health knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support, and advocacy.

Earlier this year, ACHI published an explainer that discusses the role of community health workers, examines evidence as to their effectiveness, details their certification and reimbursement processes in Arkansas, and explores relevant policy considerations.

The Arkansas Community Health Workers Association has additional information.