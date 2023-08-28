Sage Therapeutics, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Sage investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 4, 2023, Sage Therapeutics revealed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for zuranolone, a treatment for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The CRL indicated that the submitted application lacked sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support zuranolone's approval for MDD treatment and that further studies would be required. As a result of this announcement, the stock price of Sage Therapeutics plummeted by over 43%.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



