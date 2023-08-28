Historic Celestial Events This Week: a super blue moon, a new zodiac , and more
Historic Celestial Events This Week: a rare super blue moon, the revelation of a new zodiac and astrology system, and the simultaneous retrograde of six planetsUNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce a week of new perspectives on heavenly wonders that will leave the world in awe. Under a rare super blue moon, the Zodiac’s deeper messages will be revealed, and a new astrology will be introduced. During the extraordinary alignment of seven planets in retrograde, this week will mark a milestone in celestial and agricultural history. Stay tuned for a new understanding of the union between the cosmos and humanity’s survival - a journey like no other.
The rare super blue moon on August 30th, 2023, promises to be a lunar spectacle that skywatchers around the world are eagerly anticipating. Here's what makes this event so interesting:
Supermoon Phenomenon: A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This results in the moon appearing larger and brighter in the night sky. The supermoon on August 30th will be exceptionally close to Earth, making it one of the most significant supermoons in recent years.
Blue Moon Rarity: A blue moon is the term given to the second full moon in a calendar month, and they typically occur once every 2 to 3 years. The phrase "once in a blue moon" reflects the rarity of this event. Having a supermoon coincide with a blue moon is even rarer and adds to the intrigue.
Mythology and Culture: Throughout history, different cultures have attached various myths, legends, and cultural significance to the moon. Supermoons, with their extraordinary appearance, often evoke a sense of wonder and inspire artistic and cultural expressions.
In an unprecedented moment of cosmic clarity, the enigmatic mysteries of the Zodiac are set to be unraveled and announced to the world on August 30th. The new name, “Fertility Wheel,” will be unveiled at 7 p.m. PDT. How to properly use it will be shown at www.fertilitywheel.com, and videos will show how to use it on the “Fertility Wheel” channel on YouTube for more information. This announcement deliberately coincides with the rare super blue moon to give extra significance to this exciting reveal.
This groundbreaking revelation promises to forever change our understanding of astrology as the Zodiac's secrets, which have eluded us for centuries, will finally be unveiled and shown to be a perpetual farmers almanac. It is a tool or guide and never meant for horoscopes.
For millennia, the Zodiac has served as a way to predict and interpret personality traits, relationships, and life events. This new understanding could reshape how we perceive ourselves and our connections with the universe and nature. Once you see and understand how it works, you will never look at the Zodiac the same way again.
This momentous discovery has the potential to redefine our belief systems, offering new perspectives on how the Sun influences natural behavior and our life's journey.
Once its key was uncovered and applied, the Zodiac revealed apparent reasons for the specific order of the animals, but the months were wrong. Its utility is similar to guides or tools like the Mayan Calendar or the Abacus.
Stephen David Manning is the creator of both the Fertility Wheel and Fertility Wheel Astrology. Fertility Wheel astrology doesn't involve fortune-telling or pertains to individual destinies. Instead, it's designed as a practical tool based on the wheel concept. Its primary purpose is to serve as an agricultural guide and perpetual farmer's almanac. Planets, meteors, or other celestial events hold no significance in this system. It's solely about aligning the Sun, especially with equinoxes and solstices, to correspond with specific animals. This alignment provides valuable guidance for farming, agriculture, and general survival.
In this framework, the Sun takes center stage as the most critical aspect of the wheel, with the stars between these celestial events holding no particular importance. Although the ancient Zodiac was initially linked to the Fertile Crescent and beyond, star position changes render them irrelevant in this astrology. Here, only the Sun holds true value. It would be simple to realign the “Fertility Wheel” and once again use it for agricultural purposes.
This unveiling may mark a turning point in our collective consciousness, fostering a renewed appreciation for the intricate dance between the stars, agriculture, and the human experience.
Planets may not be used with the Fertility Wheel, but many are in the sky tonight in retrograde!
Brace for another celestial wonder on August 30th as six planets simultaneously enter retrograde, a truly rare event. And if that's not enough, on September 4th, the seventh planet joins the retrograde dance, leaving us with an extraordinary seven-planet retrograde alignment less than a week later. This week is destined to be a celestial spectacle.
The occurrence of seven planets in retrograde simultaneously is an extraordinary celestial event that can have profound astrological and astronomical implications. Retrograde motion is when a planet appears to move backward in its orbit relative to the Earth's motion, even though both planets are actually orbiting the Sun in the same direction.
Astronomically, having seven planets in retrograde at once is quite rare. It will be a captivating event for astronomers, who will closely watch this heavenly alignment unfold.
The simultaneous retrograde motion of seven planets in conjunction with the super blue moon is an incredibly rare and intriguing cosmic event that carries both astrological and astronomical significance. It will captivate the interest of astronomers, astrologers, and anyone who appreciates the interconnectedness of celestial phenomena and their potential impact on our lives. While it may pose challenges, it also presents opportunities for growth and transformation on personal and global scales.
This week is an exceptional time for several celestial events and understanding the guide of the Zodiac along with a new astrology; this week will make history and promises to be one of the most intriguing periods for celestial occurrences and information, some of which may not repeat for thousands of years, if ever again.
stephen manning
fertility wheel llc
+1 605-953-9001
stephen@fertilitywheel.com