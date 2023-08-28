Forza Announces Changes to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) (“Forza” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Robert Coltura, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as a director of the Company.



Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience. He is President and principal shareholder of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years of experience with various public companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies.

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Satvir S. Dhillon from the board.

About Forza Lithium Corp.:

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company’s strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

