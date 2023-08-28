Green Home Systems Presents California Homeowners with Limited QCELLS Battery Deal in Exclusive Solar Offer

Green Home Systems Offers California Homeowners Limited FREE QCELLS Battery Deal

California's homeowners have consistently championed the green energy movement. We're thrilled to elevate their solar journey with the reliability and efficiency of a QCELLS battery” — Barry Durand, GHS Commercial Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems, a frontrunner in sustainable energy solutions, is set to revolutionize the solar landscape for California homeowners. In a recent initiative, the company has introduced a notable solar promotion for California residents, available to the first 100 homeowners who register.

Choosing to transition to solar with Green Home Systems now comes with an added perk as the company introduces a solar promotion for California residents, designed to meet NEM3.0 policy and including a QCELLS Battery:

In the current offer, the first 100 homeowners who opt for solar energy will also receive a QCELLS battery, valued at $8,500, at no additional cost.

"California's homeowners have consistently championed the green energy movement. We're thrilled to elevate their solar journey with the reliability and efficiency of a QCELLS battery," shared Barry Durand, Commercial Manager at Green Home Systems. "This promotion transcends mere financial savings; it's a leap towards energy independence and a sustainable future."

In today's unpredictable energy landscape, having a backup battery alongside solar installation is more than just a luxury—it's a necessity. A backup battery ensures uninterrupted power supply during grid outages, safeguarding your home from unexpected blackouts. Moreover, it allows homeowners to store excess solar energy, optimizing energy usage during peak times and further reducing electricity bills. Investing in a backup battery is a step towards complete energy independence, giving homeowners peace of mind and enhanced control over their energy consumption. The integration of a complimentary QCELLS battery with solar panel installations amplifies the value for homeowners, ensuring consistent energy supply, especially during peak demand or unforeseen power disruptions.

ABOUT GREEN HOME SYSTEMS:

Green Home Systems is one of the nation's top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer and Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it's the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.

ABOUT QCELLS:

Hanwha Qcells Co. Ltd., founded in 1999, is one of the world´s largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-quality, high-efficiency solar cells and modules. Hanwha Qcells offer the full spectrum of photovoltaic products and solutions, from modules to systems and large scale solar power plants.

Durand on How Does Energy Storage Work?