North Texas Food Bank and Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Partner to Fight Hunger During Hispanic Heritage Month

Unidos 4 Hope provides a way for companies to make a meaningful impact.

Dallas, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing food has always been an important part of Hispanic heritage and culture.

This year, during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is partnering with the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GDHCC) to celebrate this tradition in the fight against hunger.

The first annual Unidos 4 Hope campaign provides companies with a tangible way to make a difference in their community as they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The campaign is a friendly competition that allows companies to earn points and recognition while fighting hunger by securing needed food items, by raising funds, or by volunteering.

“The Unidos 4 Hope campaign is a celebration of Hispanic heritage, channeling the collective power of North Texas businesses and individuals to address food insecurity,” said Diana Flores, board member for the North Texas Food Bank, Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and founding member of Sin Hambre. “We invite everyone to join us in this heartfelt initiative and, together, transform compassion into action. ¡Si se puede!”

Led by the NTFB’s Hispanic affinity group, Sin Hambre, the Unidos 4 Hope campaign seeks to raise $50,000, equal to 150,000 meals; collect 1,000 pounds of food; and register 300 volunteer hours at the NTFB’s food distribution warehouse in Plano, Texas.

Companies can register now at ntfb.org/unidos4hope.

The GDHCC encourages all organizations – including Latino-led and owned businesses and Hispanic/Latino Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – to demonstrate their passion for supporting the North Texas community.

“At the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to collaborate with the North Texas Food Bank for their first-ever Unidos 4 Hope campaign,” said Rick Ortiz, President & CEO of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Through our united efforts, the influential economic force and unwavering zeal of the Hispanic business community can create a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families. This collaboration aims to not only provide nourishment for their bodies but also foster their aspirations, igniting hope and dreams.”

Hunger remains an ongoing problem in North Texas, and Hispanics are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity. Approximately 38 percent of the NTFB’s neighbors are from Hispanic/Latino communities, which is a 14 percent food insecurity rate or 1 in 7 Hispanic persons.

“North Texas’ Hispanic business community is an important ally in the fight against hunger,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “As North Texas’ most trusted voice for the Hispanic business community, we’re honored to have the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber’s support in raising awareness of this vital issue and campaign.”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages, and distributes food through a network of more than 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors, and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity, and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. https://ntfb.org/

About SinHambre

Founded in 2022, SinHambre is the newest cultural affinity group of the North Texas Food Bank dedicated to combating hunger and building healthy communities. SinHambre seeks to rally the North Texas Hispanic/Latino community to join in the fight against hunger through volunteer opportunities, food drives and raising funds to support NTFB. We believe that by working together, we can create freedom from hunger for all North Texans. https://ntfb.org/hambre/

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org