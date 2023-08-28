NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday September 11, 2023, after the market close.



Details of the Q4 Webcast

When: September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7j3xvu2s

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca.

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

