NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday September 11, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

When: September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7j3xvu2s

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca.

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer
Pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: +1 438 476 1973


