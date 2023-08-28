Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal year-end 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (844) 481-2813

International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677

Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xsIVjdfv

A webcast replay will be available through September 13, 2024, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

info@evolutionpetroleum.com



