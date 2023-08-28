Submit Release
Cansortium Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Q2 Revenue up 9% Sequentially and YoY to $24.4 Million -

- Q2 Cash from Operations of $4.8 Million; 7th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow -

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

“We continued to drive revenue growth and cash flow generation during the second quarter through a combination of organic growth as well as new store openings in Florida,” said CEO Robert Beasley. “We have opened four new stores in Florida this year that are still ramping and we continue to expect opening an additional 1-2 new stores before year end, all while continuing to improve our cultivation to deliver more high-THC products.”

“In Pennsylvania, we generated another quarter of organic growth as our inventory optimization and expanded product assortment continues to resonate with patients. And in Texas, we logged our first B2B sale during the quarter and continue to expect opening our brick-and-mortar delivery center in Houston in the coming months. We look forward to executing on our plans as we deliver another year of revenue growth and cash flow generation in 2023.”

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2022)

  • Revenue increased 9% to $24.4 million compared to $22.4 million.
  • Florida revenue increased 11% to $20.1 million compared to $18.2 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit1 increased 5% to $15.8 million or 64.6% of revenue, compared to $15.0 million or 67.0% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million compared to $10.2 million, with the decrease primarily driven by increased SG&A related to new store openings that are still ramping.
  • Cash flow from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year.
  • At June 30, 2023 the Company had approximately $8.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $59.3 million of total debt, with approximately 298 million shares outstanding.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • In Florida, Cansortium currently operates 33 stores and anticipates opening an additional 1-2 new stores by the end of 2023.
  • The Company appointed John Mazarakis to the Board of Directors, who brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial, operational and managerial experience to Cansortium.
  • The Company completed its headquarters relocation from Miami to Tampa, Florida, and will create more than 30 new jobs in administration, finance, human resources, marketing, sales, operations and other key areas.
  • In Texas, the Company completed its first B2B sale and expects to open its brick-and-mortar delivery center in Houston by the end of the year.

1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing investors@cansortiuminc.com.

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10022237
Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(850) 972-8077
investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
investors@cansortiuminc.com


CANSORTIUM INC.            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION        
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022            
(USD '000)            
             
      June 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash     $ 8,797     $ 8,359    
Trade receivable       27       28    
Inventory, net       7,023       8,973    
Biological assets       511       996    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     872       883    
Total current assets       17,230       19,239    
             
Property and equipment, net       30,956       31,743    
Intangible assets, net       93,525       94,291    
Right-of-use assets, net       29,148       30,464    
Goodwill       1,525       1,526    
Other assets       808       768    
Total assets     $ 173,192     $ 178,031    
             
Liabilities            
Current liabilities            
Trade payable       6,813       6,931    
Accrued liabilities       4,911       5,534    
Income taxes payable       20,674       13,952    
Derivative liabilities       8,512       8,676    
Current portion of notes payable       339       741    
Current portion of lease obligations       2,586       2,123    
Total current liabilities       43,835       37,957    
             
Notes payable       58,925       56,969    
Lease obligations       32,900       33,922    
Deferred tax liability       18,773       20,290    
Other long-term liabilities       542       1,333    
Total liabilities       154,975       150,471    
             
Shareholders' equity            
Share capital       183,577       180,954    
Share-based compensation reserve       6,466       6,395    
Equity conversion feature       6,677       6,677    
Warrants       29,634       28,939    
Accumulated deficit       (207,803 )     (195,071 )  
Foreign currency translation reserve       (334 )     (334 )  
Total shareholders' equity       18,217       27,560    
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 173,192     $ 178,031    
             


                 
CANSORTIUM INC.                
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022                
                 
    For the three months ended
June 30,		   For the six months ended
June 30,
     
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
                 
Revenue, net of discounts   $ 24,430     $ 22,416     $ 46,486     $ 42,128  
Cost of goods sold     8,644       7,405       16,609       15,571  
Gross profit before fair value adjustments     15,786       15,011       29,877       26,557  
                 
Fair value adjustments on inventory sold     441       (8,594 )     (1,079 )     (15,418 )
Unrealized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of biological assets     (3,035 )     9,467       (8,092 )     10,666  
Gross profit     13,192       15,884       20,706       21,805  
                 
Expenses                
General and administrative     2,571       2,319       4,883       5,160  
Share-based compensation     177       -       415       100  
Sales and marketing     5,576       4,190       9,575       8,277  
Depreciation and amortization     2,963       1,694       4,811       3,358  
Total expenses     11,287       8,203       19,684       16,895  
                 
Income from operations     1,905       7,681       1,022       4,910  
                 
Other expense (income)                
Finance costs, net     4,324       3,843       8,573       7,500  
Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative liability     (442 )     3,007       (164 )     4,709  
Loss on debt settlement     -       1,136       -       1,136  
Loss on disposal of assets     -       -       70       -  
Loss from termination of a contract     82       -       3       -  
Other expense (income)     -       (373 )     66       (373 )
Total other expense     3,964       7,613       8,549       12,971  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,059 )     68       (7,527 )     (8,061 )
                 
Income tax expense     3,291       3,504       5,205       5,516  
                 
Net loss from continuing operations     (5,350 )     (3,436 )     (12,732 )     (13,577 )
                 
Net loss from discontinued operations     -       8,574       -       8,576  
                 
Net loss   $ (5,350 )   $ (12,010 )   $ (12,732 )   $ (22,153 )
                 
Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years                
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency   -       62       -       87  
                 
Comprehensive loss   $ (5,350 )   $ (11,948 )   $ (12,732 )   $ (22,066 )
                 
Net loss per share                
Basic and diluted - continuing operations   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.09 )
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares                
Basic number of shares     296,938,910       352,230,174       286,804,241       252,698,567  
Diluted number of shares     352,230,174       307,984,934       339,972,379       308,498,834  
                 


CANSORTIUM INC.    
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS    
(USD '000)    
     
  For the six months ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
Operating activities    
Net loss from continuing operations $ (12,732 ) $ (22,153 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets   8,092     (10,666 )
Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets   1,079     15,418  
Share-based compensation   415     100  
Depreciation and amortization   8,042     6,072  
Accretion and interest of convertible debentures   266     -  
Accretion and interest of term loan   6,262     6,219  
Interest income on notes receivable   -     (71 )
Interest of equipment loan   13     -  
Loss on disposal of assets   70     -  
Loss on debt settlement   -     1,136  
Discontinued operations   -     8,576  
Change in fair market value of derivative   (164 )   4,709  
Interest on lease liabilities   2,037     1,310  
Deferred tax expense   (1,517 )   (304 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Trade receivable   1     (33 )
Inventory   1,770     1,044  
Biological assets   (8,886 )   (9,290 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11     117  
Right of Use Assets/Liabilities   67     -  
Other assets   (40 )   5  
Trade payable   (135 )   374  
Accrued liabilities   (623 )   1,877  
Other long-term liabilities   (791 )   -  
Income taxes payable   6,722     5,627  
Net cash provided by operating activities   9,960     10,067  
     
Investing activities    
Purchases of property and equipment   (4,339 )   (4,214 )
Payment of notes receivable   -     119  
Advances for notes receivable   -     (94 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,339 )   (4,189 )
     
Financing activities    
Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants   2,993     4,656  
Payment of lease obligations   (3,188 )   (2,521 )
Exercise of Options   -     135  
Principal repayments of notes payable   (4,988 )   (8,401 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,183 )   (6,131 )
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents   -     87  
Net increase (decrease) in cash   438     (166 )
Cash, beginning of period   8,359     9,024  
Cash, end of period   8,797     8,858  



Cansortium Inc.      
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation      
(USD '000)      
  Three months ended
    June
30, 2023		     June
30, 2022		   Variance
Net loss $ (5,350 ) $ (12,010 ) $ 6,660  
Finance costs, net   4,324     3,843     481  
Income taxes   3,291     3,504     (213 )
Depreciation and amortization   3,888     3,366     522  
EBITDA $ 6,153   $ (1,297 ) $ 7,450  
       
       
       
  Three months ended
  June
30, 2023		 June
30, 2022		 Variance
EBITDA $ 6,153   $ (1,297 ) $ 7,450  
Change in fair value of biological assets   2,594     (873 )   3,467  
Change in fair market value of derivative   (442 )   3,007     (3,449 )
Loss on debt settlement   -     1,136     (1,136 )
Gain on termination of a contract   82     -     82  
Share-based compensation   177     -     177  
Discontinued operations   -     8,574     (8,574 )
Other non-recurring expense/(income)   -     (373 )   373  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,563   $ 10,174   $ (1,611 )
       

