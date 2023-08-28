Pliant Therapeutics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced three upcoming presentations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2023. The congress will take place in Milan, Italy from September 9, 2023 to September 13, 2023.

Oral and Poster Presentation

Title: Dual αVβ6/αVβ1 integrin inhibitor bexotegrast reduces fibrogenesis in pathological cell populations present in the fibrotic human lung

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Session: From the transcriptome landscape to innovative preclinical models in lung diseases

Session Time: 11:40 am CEST

Oral and Late Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: Safety, tolerability and antifibrotic activity if bexotegrast: Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF Study (NCT04396756)

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Session: Novel research impacting clinical practice in interstitial lung disease

Session Time: 2:15 to 3:30 pm CEST

Late Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: Circulating ITGB6 levels are elevated in patients with IPF and reduced following lung transplant

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Session: Towards the identification of new biomarkers in pulmonary diseases

Session Time: 12:30 to 2:00 pm CEST

The abstracts to the above presentations can be found by searching the ERS International Congress 2023 Congress Programme.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.



Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



